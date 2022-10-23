 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County moves forward with software upgrade

FLORENCE – Florence County will move forward with plans to upgrade its countywide computer software management system to improve information security and reduce the possibility of cyberattacks.

The County Council unanimously voted to let County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith negotiate and finalize a proposal from Harris Systems USA Inc., doing business as Harris Govern of Allen, Texas. The company will provide and manage a computer software system for the finance department, human resources department, procurement department, GIS department, information technology department, treasurer’s department, tax assessors office, solicitor’s office and the auditor’s office.

Florence County uses an IBMi platform, which has been in use for 40-plus years, Smith said. It was developed by a local company. The county doesn’t have any documentation of the various programs that drive the current system.

“This was a custom-built program that has been built and written over 40 years. It is a functional system, but it has no comprehensible road map or instruction manual for our users as we move forward in the 21st century,” Smith said.

The platform impedes the user’s ability to create reports and prepare data to give to others.

The County Council on March 12 authorized county staff to seek proposals for a new management system to phase out the IBMi platform. The cost was not to exceed $2.5 million.

Multiple vendors demonstrated their products. Only Harris Govern of Allen, Texas, had a system that could meet the needs of all departments under one platform, Smith said.

“All requested departments have submitted letters of support, except for the Auditor’s Office, which has assumed a wait-and-see approach, but she is cautiously optimistic that it is suitable,” Smith said.

Horry County is installing this software in its auditor’s office now. County Auditor Debra G. Dennis is monitoring that installation, Smith said.

“Greenville, Pickens and Dorchester are using all or some of the components of the Harris system,” Smith said.

The proposal’s cost is below the county’s maximum spend of $2.5 million, Smith said, noting the county will negotiate to get the best possible price.

The upgrade will save approximately $85,000 annually in maintenance fees, he added.

“This is vitally important to the future of Florence County,” Smith said.

County Council Vice Chairman Frank J. “Buddy” Brand thanked all the county staff and officials who reviewed the products.

“Saving money and coming in below budget, I’m all for that. That’s great,” he said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the Florence County Council:

  • Unanimously approved a resolution ratifying the sale and leaseback of real property by QVC, Inc. to Q Owner SCVA001 LLC, and partial assignment of the 2006 and 2021 fee in lieu of taxes agreement between QVC, Inc. and Florence County and the 2013 Special Source Revenue Credit Assignment between QVC, Inc. and Florence County to Q Owner SCVA001 LLC. County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said QVC has been an outstanding corporate citizen with projected investments of $74 million and 600 jobs under the 2006 fee and an additional $27.5 million and 360 jobs under the 2021 fee agreement. The current total expenditure as of Dec. 31, 2021 in Florence County is $139.6 million with 2022 expenditures adding $22.5 million to that total. “The sale and leaseback doesn’t impact investment or job creation in anyway,” Smith said.
  • Approved on a 6-3 vote a resolution to extend Florence County’s policy for the consumption of alcoholic beverages on county owned or leased property to include Lynches River County Park and Lake City Park. In 2006, the Florence County Council established the alcohol consumption policy, Smith said. The policy established conditions and requirements for alcohol sale at events on county property. The resolutions adds Lynches River County Park and Lake City Park to the policy, Smith said. “With the pending development of the Lake City Park and the items we have scheduled for Lynches River County Park this enhancement would expand our opportunities for corporate uses as well as hospitality events,” Smith said.
  • Unanimously approved a 30-year lease agreement with Savannah Grove Baptist Church, allowing the county to lease 15 acres, which has youth baseball fields, a park with picnic shelter, playground, volleyball and basketball courts for $1 a year. The county has leased the property for 20 years.
  • Unanimously approved 13 zoning ordinances on final reading that were part of the county’s review of unzoned property surrounded by zoned property in a municipality. The ordinances involved property in Lake City, Effingham and Florence. District 5 County Council member Kent Caudle recused himself from voting on all zoning ordinances. Caudle is a Realtor in Florence.
  • Unanimously approved an ordinance updating the Florence County zoning ordinances. It updated Article VII – General and Ancillary Regulations to extend the time a building can stand idle waiting for repairs from six months to 18 months. The update is a response to supply-chain shortages and delayed shipments of construction materials caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Unanimously approved zoning changes in 11 ordinances on second reading. The ordinance are part of the county’s zoning study. Two of the ordinances – 35-2022-23 and 31-2022-23 were referred back to the Planning Commission for review because the proposed zoning doesn’t comply with zoning on the county’s land use master plan.
  • Introduced seven zoning ordinances by title only. The ordinances are part of the county’s zoning study. They will be discussed at the county’s November meeting.
  • Introduced Ordinance 45-2022-2023 to amend the text of the Florence County Code of Ordnances, Chapter 7 (Building regulations, Article 2, which sets construction standards for installation and maintenance.
  • Appointed Tim Harris to the county’s Commission of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and re-appointed Dwight Johnson to service of the Florence County Planning Commission.
  • Unanimously authorized the county administer to execute an easement agreement with South Carolina Telecommunications Group Holdings, doing business as Segra to construct new fiber optic facilities and related equipment at 151 N. Dargan St., in Florence.
  • Awarded a $59,928 contract with Love Chevrolet Co. of Columbia, to purchase a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado for the Hannah Salem Friendfield Fire Department. The purchase will be funded from Hannah Salem Fire Department funds.
  • Awarded a $223,889 contract for the purchase of an ambulance from REV Ambulance Group Orlando, doing business as Road Rescue Emergency Vehicles for the Pamplico Rescue Squad. The money will be taken from the American Rescue Plan Act grant.
  • Awarded a $1.114 million contract to C.R. Jackson of Florence for asphalt, reconstruction, reclamation and resurfacing of five streets in County Council District 3.
  • Unanimously approved the expenditure of up to $30,000 from council districts 3, 8 and 9, to purchase fire hydrant components for the West Florence Fire District.
  • Unanimously approved the expenditure of $6,125 for 175 tons of stone to put on Gordon Road in County Council District 2.
  • Unanimously approved the expenditure of up to $25,000 to purchase 700 tons of stone for McLellan Lane in County Council District 2.
  • Unanimously approved the expenditure of up to $15,000 from Council District 8 Road System Maintenance Fees to widen the entrance at 2109 W. Darlington St., per South Carolina Department of Transportation recommendations.
Florence Police seek help to identify person

