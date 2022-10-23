Florence County moves forward with software upgrade

FLORENCE – Florence County will move forward with plans to upgrade its countywide computer software management system to improve information security and reduce the possibility of cyberattacks.

The County Council unanimously voted to let County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith negotiate and finalize a proposal from Harris Systems USA Inc., doing business as Harris Govern of Allen, Texas. The company will provide and manage a computer software system for the finance department, human resources department, procurement department, GIS department, information technology department, treasurer’s department, tax assessors office, solicitor’s office and the auditor’s office.

Florence County uses an IBMi platform, which has been in use for 40-plus years, Smith said. It was developed by a local company. The county doesn’t have any documentation of the various programs that drive the current system.

“This was a custom-built program that has been built and written over 40 years. It is a functional system, but it has no comprehensible road map or instruction manual for our users as we move forward in the 21st century,” Smith said.

The platform impedes the user’s ability to create reports and prepare data to give to others.

The County Council on March 12 authorized county staff to seek proposals for a new management system to phase out the IBMi platform. The cost was not to exceed $2.5 million.

Multiple vendors demonstrated their products. Only Harris Govern of Allen, Texas, had a system that could meet the needs of all departments under one platform, Smith said.

“All requested departments have submitted letters of support, except for the Auditor’s Office, which has assumed a wait-and-see approach, but she is cautiously optimistic that it is suitable,” Smith said.

Horry County is installing this software in its auditor’s office now. County Auditor Debra G. Dennis is monitoring that installation, Smith said.

“Greenville, Pickens and Dorchester are using all or some of the components of the Harris system,” Smith said.

The proposal’s cost is below the county’s maximum spend of $2.5 million, Smith said, noting the county will negotiate to get the best possible price.

The upgrade will save approximately $85,000 annually in maintenance fees, he added.

“This is vitally important to the future of Florence County,” Smith said.

County Council Vice Chairman Frank J. “Buddy” Brand thanked all the county staff and officials who reviewed the products.

“Saving money and coming in below budget, I’m all for that. That’s great,” he said.