Florence County OKs funding for Miracle League playground

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence County will help the Miracle League of Florence County purchase all-inclusive playground equipment which will be installed at Greenwood Athletic Park, 2711 Pamplico Highway, Florence.

The Miracle League is using $150,733 in grant money. It also has raised $452,000 from league supporters.

Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, N.C., will provide and install the playground equipment. Cunningham Recreation also is contributing $62,617.50 in grant money to the project. The grant money was awarded in August and expires in October, Florence County Parks & Recreation Director Nathan Dawsey said.

“The grant that was awarded dictates our urgency to proceed at this time,” according to a letter to the County Council about the playground project.

The Florence County Council unanimously voted to chip in as much as $5,096.33 to move the project forward. The county also will provide $8,403.67 to build the sidewalk border at the playground area, County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said.

Dawsey’s letter described the project as an all-inclusive playground that has been designed to accommodate everyone.

“It encourages children, adults and families of all abilities to experience the benefits of play … together,” according to Dawsey’s letter.

The Miracle League of Florence County is a non-traditional recreational baseball league for players with disabilities and special needs.

It started play in 2014 on a regulation field at Savannah Grove. It moved to its purpose-built field at Greenwood Athletic Park in 2017. Vickie and Kevin Elliott organized the Miracle League in 2014. Their son, Matthew, plays in the league.

Since then, Miracle League supporters have raised money to provide shelters over the bleachers to keep spectators in the shade and build a concession stand.

“We are very excited,” Vickie Elliott said. “People have talked about it for a long time. There's not really a playground for all-inclusive to this magnitude.”

There is a smaller all-inclusive playground at the Barnes Street Recreation Center in Florence.

“This one will be bigger. We hope to build some canopies so people can have birthday parties,” she said.

The park will be available for the entire community and not just Miracle League players and their families, she said.

The playground should be completed by the start of the Miracle League’s spring season. Early March is a goal, she said.

The Miracle League has 175 players, who play on one field, which means it's busy and crowded.

The Miracle League’s next goal is construction of a second ballfield.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said the Miracle League and the new playground will enhance the friendliness of Florence County.

Morning News Digital Coordinator Matthew Robertson contributed to this report.