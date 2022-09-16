 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County OKs funding for Miracle League playground

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence County will help the Miracle League of Florence County purchase all-inclusive playground equipment which will be installed at Greenwood Athletic Park, 2711 Pamplico Highway, Florence.

The Miracle League is using $150,733 in grant money. It also has raised $452,000 from league supporters.

Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, N.C., will provide and install the playground equipment. Cunningham Recreation also is contributing $62,617.50 in grant money to the project. The grant money was awarded in August and expires in October, Florence County Parks & Recreation Director Nathan Dawsey said.

“The grant that was awarded dictates our urgency to proceed at this time,” according to a letter to the County Council about the playground project.

The Florence County Council unanimously voted to chip in as much as $5,096.33 to move the project forward. The county also will provide $8,403.67 to build the sidewalk border at the playground area, County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said.

Dawsey’s letter described the project as an all-inclusive playground that has been designed to accommodate everyone.

“It encourages children, adults and families of all abilities to experience the benefits of play … together,” according to Dawsey’s letter.

The Miracle League of Florence County is a non-traditional recreational baseball league for players with disabilities and special needs.

It started play in 2014 on a regulation field at Savannah Grove. It moved to its purpose-built field at Greenwood Athletic Park in 2017. Vickie and Kevin Elliott organized the Miracle League in 2014. Their son, Matthew, plays in the league.

Since then, Miracle League supporters have raised money to provide shelters over the bleachers to keep spectators in the shade and build a concession stand.

“We are very excited,” Vickie Elliott said. “People have talked about it for a long time. There's not really a playground for all-inclusive to this magnitude.”

There is a smaller all-inclusive playground at the Barnes Street Recreation Center in Florence.

“This one will be bigger. We hope to build some canopies so people can have birthday parties,” she said.

The park will be available for the entire community and not just Miracle League players and their families, she said.

The playground should be completed by the start of the Miracle League’s spring season. Early March is a goal, she said.

The Miracle League has 175 players, who play on one field, which means it's busy and crowded.

The Miracle League’s next goal is construction of a second ballfield.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said the Miracle League and the new playground will enhance the friendliness of Florence County.

Morning News Digital Coordinator Matthew Robertson contributed to this report.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business at Thursday's County Council meeting in Lake City, the County Council:

  • Approved the purchase for a fire engine for $675,000 for the City of Johnsville Fire State No. 1. The funding will come from South Carolina Community Enrichment Grant, which is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program. The grant will provide $500,000 toward the purchase. The county will provide the 10% match ($50,000) and the rest of the money needed to complete the purchase. The fire engine will be part of the Unified Fire District for Florence County.
  • Approved a resolution to support the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission. The Florence County 250 Commission will work with the state commission to create local projects to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and rebuild historical infrastructure.
  • Amended the text of a county zoning ordinance to allow modular homes to be built in the same zoning designations as single-family detached homes. The change allows the county ordinance to be consistent with the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Enabling Act of 1994.
  • Amended the county’s zoning ordinances to update the off-street parking requirements for business and rural districts.
  • Approved seven zoning ordinances on third reading, 16 zoning ordinance on second reading and introduced 10 zoning ordinances. The ordinances zone islands of county property to bring them in compliance with the zoning of surrounding municipalities or uses provided in comprehensive plans.
  • Approved the appointment of Glynn Willis and reappointment of Jeffrey M. Tanner, Doris Lockhart and Linda Borgman to the county’s Planning Commission Board of Directors.
  • Approved the purchase of four ambulances for $854,600. Three of the ambulances will be used by Florence County EMS. Two of the ambulances will replace aging vehicles. The other is an addition to the fleet. The fourth is for the Johnsonville Rescue Squad.
  • Accepted a grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the purchase of video laryngoscopes to be used by paramedics. Emergency Services Department Director Ryon Watkins said the video laryngoscopes will replace aging equipment and help paramedics accurately place breathing tubes in patients.
  • Declared five vehicles as surplus and authorized their sale through a public internet auction via govdeals.com. All five vehicles have more than 100,000 miles on their odometers.
  • Awarded a contract for professional services to Swiftwater Strategies of Charleston, S.C. The contract will be funded from Florence County Progress.
  • Approved a salary increase of $5.13 per hour for the county’s heavy equipment operators. The money for the 2022-23 fiscal year will come from the elimination of two laborer/helper slots. It will be budget neutral for the 2022-23 year. In future years, the county will need to budget an additional $174,183 annually to pay for the salary hikes. The salary hikes will bring the heavy equipment operator wages in line with what other entities are paying. It will help the county hire and retain those employees, Smith said.
  • Approved the purchase of approximately 16.36 acres on Mechanicsville Road for $115,000.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $50,000 from Council District 2 infrastructure funds to help Florence County School District 2 resurface the Hannah Pamplico High School track.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $10,000 -- $5,000 from Council District 3 and $5,000 from Council District 7 infrastructure funds – to assist the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Association bus shelter construction at Hope Village, 1020 Darlington Street.
