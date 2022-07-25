 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence County receives Duke Energy grant

  • 0
DSC_6853.JPG

Duke Energy District Manager/Government and Community Relations Mindy Taylor, right, presented a $15,000 grant to Florence County Emergency Preparedness Thursday. Receiving the check for Florence County are, from left, County Council representative Frank “Buddy’ Brand, Emergency Management director Mitch Fulmore and Emergency Preparedness manager Kristy Doriety Burch.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County was one of 34 organizations in South Carolina to be awarded a grant by Duke Energy for promoting resiliency and emergency preparedness as it relates to severe weather. The $15,000 grant will be used to purchase resources for public awareness and emergency preparedness campaigns for elementary and middle school children in Florence County.

From ice storms to hurricanes, Florence County Emergency Management strives to educate and prepare residents with the knowledge and tools that will be necessary if a disaster occurs.

“By providing younger children with this information, we are attempting to alleviate the unease the storms may cause and help them know what to do in these situations,” according to an announcement.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hair salon promotes confidence

Hair salon promotes confidence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Rhonda Wingate said she wrote a vision board in high school that said she would own her own hair salon. Twenty years later, t…

FS1 launches 9th Grade Academies

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ninth-grade students in Florence 1 Schools will be taught in dedicated locations on each of the three high school campuses, t…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert