Florence County receives Duke Energy grant

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County was one of 34 organizations in South Carolina to be awarded a grant by Duke Energy for promoting resiliency and emergency preparedness as it relates to severe weather. The $15,000 grant will be used to purchase resources for public awareness and emergency preparedness campaigns for elementary and middle school children in Florence County.

From ice storms to hurricanes, Florence County Emergency Management strives to educate and prepare residents with the knowledge and tools that will be necessary if a disaster occurs.

“By providing younger children with this information, we are attempting to alleviate the unease the storms may cause and help them know what to do in these situations,” according to an announcement.