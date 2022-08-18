Florence County reverses decision to place Harllee statue at museum

FLORENCE, S.C. – A bronze statue of William W. Harllee holding his daughter’s hand next to a railroad track will not become an exhibit at the Florence County Museum, after all.

Thursday, the Florence County Council unanimously reversed its July decision to place the statue at the museum after the Harllee Memorial Statue Committee asked the County Council to rescind its July decision.

The statue – “This Place Will Be Called In Your Name, Florence" – became the center of controversy after the county’s July decision because of Harllee’s connection to the Confederacy. He was a brigadier general in the South Carolina militia in the 1840s and South Carolina’s lieutenant governor when the state seceded from the union. Harlee raised the Pee Dee Legion as a brigade for Confederate service during the Civil War, while serving as the state’s finance director.

Harllee also was the founder, owner and president of the Wilmington-Manchester Railroad. He located a depot on the rail line, which would become the city of Florence. The Florence Depot was created in 1852, Harllee’s daughter was named Florence Henning Harllee. She is the namesake of Florence County and the city of Florence.

In a letter an Aug. 15 letter to the Florence County Council, the Harllee Memorial Sculpture Committee said the historic Harllee Memorial Sculpture by Alex Palkovich is a monument to Florence’s beginning as a railroad town.

“As a work of art, it depicts a father/daughter admiring the new railroad being built through a pine forest, that is now our City and County of Florence,” according to the letter.

The committee’s letter said it was asking the County Council to rescind its decision to place the sculpture in the Florence County Museum courtyard.

“Our committee sends many thanks to the County Council for their support of this historic work of art. It was never the intent of the Harllee Memorial Sculpture Committee to cause any division in this great and prosperous community where we live, work, play, learn and enjoy life,” according to the letter.

After County Council Vice Chairman Frank J. “Buddy” Brand read the letter into the record, the County Council unanimously voted not to place the statue at the Florence County Museum.

The meeting room nearly was filled to capacity. Some members of the audience were people opposed to the statue’s location on public property.

After the meeting, Florence County branch of the NAACP President Jerry Keith Jr. praised the County Council for listening to the public and honoring the Harllee Memorial Statue Committee’s request.

“The Florence branch of the NAACP opposes the placement of a statue of former Confederate Lieutenant Governor William W. Harllee on the grounds of the taxpayer funded Florence County Museum,” Keith said. “I am delighted today that the Harllee Memorial Sculpture Sculpture Committee has rescinded their decision to place this statue at the Florence County Museum. I am delighted that the Florence County Council voted unanimously to accept the withdrawal of this statue on public grounds at the Florence County Museum.”

The outcry against placement of the statue on public property is an example of people wanting to do what’s right. Statues with ties to the Confederacy have been taken down in recent years, he said. Florence County doesn’t need to place a statue of a person with ties to the Confederacy on public property.

Keith said he encouraged people who don’t understand the history of Florence and South Carolina to visit the Florence County Museum and public library and learn more about it.

The Harllee Memorial Sculpture Committee’s request and County Council decision brought county residents together, he said.

The Florence branch of the NAACP, Keith said, doesn’t oppose the statue being placed on private property.