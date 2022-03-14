Florence County School District 3 seeks grant applications input

Florence County School District Three is seeking public input on the use of federal funds before submitting federal grant applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA), as amended, is now known as the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 (ESSA) and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act.

This law provides substantial federal support for programs to serve students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

South Carolina’s ESSA Consolidated State Plan includes the following sections:

Title I, Part A – Improving Basic Programs Operated by Local Educational Agencies;

Title I, Part C – Education of Migratory Children;

Title II, Part A – Supporting Effective Instruction;

Title III, Part A, Subpart 1 – English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement, and Academic

Achievement;

Title IV, Part A – Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants; and

Title IV, Part B, – 21st Century Learning Centers.

The deadlines for these grants range from June 1 through July 1.

The district anticipates receiving funds from Title I, II, III, and IV. Because these grants deal with federal funds, the district is asking for comments and suggestions from parents and community stakeholders.

There will be a public informational meeting about Title I, II, III, and IV on March 25. The meeting will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. at Florence County School District Three in the Board Room located at 125 South Blanding Street, Lake City, SC 29560.

Any private schools within Florence County School District Three’s enrollment zone interested in participating or anyone interested in submitting comments or suggestions should contact Linda Hair at lhair@fsd3.org or call 843-374-8652, ext. 10131.