LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County School District Three’s 2023-24 budget could bring a tax increase as the state lowers funding and the state House of Representatives considers raising minimum wage requirements for teachers.

Next school year’s budget is expected to bring in around $32 million in revenue, but due to falling enrollment, more of that money will need to come from residents, Superintendent Laura Hickson said at the Florence County School District Three Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.

The budget, which passed its first of three readings at the meeting, calls for a millage rate increase from 224.23 to 243.47, which is about 8.5%.

“We haven’t raised the millage by 19.24 in a year since I’ve been on this board,” said board member Julia Mims. “I’m not saying we don’t need the money. I’m not saying that at all, but I think that’s a lot to ask the taxpayers to come up with.”

For a $100,000 fair market value home, the tax increase would be $76, Hickson said.

The tax increase may not be that high, as the expenditures have not yet been calculated. Once expenditures are added to the budget, the revenue may be reduced, which may lead to a smaller tax increase.

Of the $32.2 million in revenue, around $8 million is expected to come from taxes and similar fees, the budget shows. The rest of it comes from state funds or transfers from other accounts held by Florence County School District Three.

According to Hickson, nothing about the budget is final: It still has to pass two public comment sessions and two more readings in front of the Florence County School District Three Board of Trustees.

The estimates the budget uses for the funding coming from the state are not official projections from the South Carolina Department of Education, but are estimates the district made using the education funding reform currently being discussed by the South Carolina House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, she said.

According to the superintendent’s presentation, the district is expected to lose over $1.2 million due to falling enrollment.

This school year, the district has around 2,831 students; in the 2023-24 school year, enrollment is expected to fall to around 2,683, a decrease of nearly 148 students, the report says.

Teacher base pay is expected to raise to $42,500 per year, with a 3.7% increase to health insurance prices effective January 1, 2024.

The budget next goes to its first public hearing on April 6 at 5 p.m. Then, it goes to another public hearing on May 18 at 5 p.m.

After the public hearings, the budget is expected to go back to the Board of Trustees on May 18 for a second reading, then a final reading and approval on June 15.