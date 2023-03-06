FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wednesday, institutions around the state will take part in a tornado drill to ensure proper preparations are in place -- Florence County schools are no exception.

This week is the South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week and each day the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service will spread awareness about a different weather topic. The topic Wednesday is tornadoes and the annual statewide drill will take place at 9 a.m.

“When the drill starts, all students and staff will proceed to an interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way. Students will be instructed by teachers to crouch low with their heads down, protecting the back of their heads with their arms,” said Kyle Jones, Florence County One Chief Technology Officer.

Students will be directed to stay away from windows and large open rooms such as an auditorium or gym, he said.

South Carolina sees about 11 tornadoes a year, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Most form between March and May but tornadoes can happen almost anywhere at any time, according to the division's Website.

“We’ve had several tornado outbreaks over the last few years during which dozens of touchdowns were confirmed,” division spokesperson Derrec Becker said.

During a tornado officials recommend closing all windows and outside doors and moving to a basement or a room on the first floor with only internal walls and no windows -- like a closet or bathroom.

If in a car, the state officials recommend parking, getting out and seeking shelter instead of trying to outrun the tornado. Residents in trailers or mobile homes should also leave and look for shelter elsewhere.

People outside without nearby shelter should lie flat in a ditch or depression and cover their head.

Before a severe weather event, the state emergency management division encourages each family to make a plan for what to do in case of emergencies. According to the division’s website, a family should be able to take care of itself during a disaster for at least three days even if first responders are on the scene.