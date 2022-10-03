Florence County Sheriff's investigators arrest man on drug charges

FLORENCE — Florence County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested a 49-year-old Florence man on drug charges Wednesday.

Kevin Robert Demont Washington, 3086 S. Cashua Dr., Florence, has been charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Washington was wanted on an earlier distribution of methamphetamine charge. He was located Wednesday in a local fast-food restaurant and taken into custody, according to a press statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

After he was arrested, investigators discovered more methamphetamine in his possession.

After he was taken into custody, investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence at 600 Warley St., in Florence. Investigators found additional amounts of methamphetamine and heroin at the residence, according to the statement.

According to investigators, Washington had 47.7 grams of heroin and between 28 and 100 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Investigators estimate the street value of the seized narcotics at $68,000, which included approximately 1,590 doses of heroin and 6,480 doses of methamphetamine.

The Florence County Enforcement Unit assisted in the search.

Washington is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.