Florence County Sheriff's Office finds body near Timmonsville

FLORENCE -- The Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating the Oct. 8 discovery of a body off of Victor White Road near Timmonsville.

The Florence County Coroner's Office has ordered an autopsy.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident should contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the FCSO free app for iPhone and Android telephones.

You don't have to reveal your identity to leave information.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com or downloading the P3 Tips application on your Apple or Android device. You may also call 888-CRIME-SC.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

