Florence County Sheriff's Office investigates 2 fatal shootings

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating two fatal shootings that happened over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting with a victim on Autumn Lane on Saturday.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and was pronounced dead by the Florence County Coroner.

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, 1815 Autumn Lane. Barefoot has been charged with nurder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Barefoot is accused of shooting the victim following a verbal and physical altercation, according to investigators.

In an separate and apparently unrelated incident, Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to a call of a shooting with multiple victims Sunday. The incident happened on Ervin Street in Florence.

One victim died and another victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

No additional information on the condition of the victim is available at this time.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding these incidents is asked to call Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 482 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the FCSO free app for iPhone and Android smartphones.

The tips can be made anonymously.

The public also can leave anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee on the web at www.peedeeswanted.com or calling 888-CRIME-SC. The public may also download the 'P3 Tips" app for iPhone or Android devices.

Tips can earn people up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of person(s) involved in a crime.