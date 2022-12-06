Florence County Sheriff's Office offers holiday shopping tips

FLORENCE, S.C. — The holidays are a time of shopping, parties and family gatherings, but it’s also a time when criminals make shoppers their ‘unwilling Santas.”

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is offering some common sense tips for holiday shoppers.

The holiday shopping tips are:

Shop during daylight or in well-lighted areas. If you shop at night take a friend or family member with you.

Park as close to your shopping destination as possible, and take note of where you park.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not leave your vehicle if suspicious people are around. This also applies to when you return to your vehicle.

Do not leave packages or valuables inside your vehicle. Place them in the truck.

Dress casually and comfortably. Avoid wearing expensive clothing or jewelry.

Stay alert to your surroundings in the parking lot and inside the store or mall.

Carry your purse close to your side with the opening next to your body.

Carry your wallet or cash in a front pocket instead of your back.

Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. Con artists will use a variety of techniques to try to distract you and take your money or belongings. Sometimes, they work in pairs.

When returning to your car, make sure you are not carrying more than you are able to carry, which will prevent you from being able to observe your surroundings.

Also have your car keys in hand and be ready to press the “panic button,” if needed.

“We hope that everyone has a safe, joyous and meaningful Christmas holiday,” Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said. “Our deputies will be out in force with both marked and unmarked units to provide a deterrent to crime during the holiday season. Observing these common sense safety tips will reduce your chances of being a victim of the “shopping Scrooges.”