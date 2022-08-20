 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County upgrades E911 dispatch wages

FLORENCE– Florence County Emergency Management – E911 Central Dispatch Division will be able to increase wages to recruit and retain dispatchers, the Florence County Council decided Thursday.

The E911 Central Dispatch Division has 16 open positions and is operating at staffing level of 51%.

In the last few months, Florence County Emergency Management has lost employees to the Florence Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol Dispatch and Lee County. Two current dispatchers also are in the process of being hired by the Highway Patrol, according to an Aug. 2 letter from Florence County Emergency Management Director Mitch Fulmore to County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith.

Central Dispatch has averaged 10 vacancies a year since 2020.

To make sure Central Dispatch is functional, the Florence County Emergency Management administrative staff has stepped into dispatcher roles, resulting in more than 200 hours of comp or overtime, according to Fulmore’s letter.

Florence County Emergency Management – E911 Central Dispatch Division salaries aren’t competitive with the wages in surrounding areas.

For example, the South Carolina Highway Patrol Dispatch’s entry-level wages are $32,488 a year without training and $40,000 a year with training. Florence County Central Dispatch’s entry-level wage is $30,737 without training and $35,741 with training, according to Fulmore’s letter.

Fulmore suggested the elimination of six positions in the E911 Central Dispatch Division, and using those salaries to raise its entry-level wates to $35,897 without training and $41,741 with training. The proposal also increased two administrative positions to a Grade 17.

The elimination of positions, combined with less overtime or comp time, means the wage increases will not increase the divisions 2022-23 budget.

“Without question dispatch is the foundation of our public safety interest, and they are on the front lines of all our emergency operations,” County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said. “They are requesting these salary increases to alleviate the hazard of operating at only 51 percent and to successfully compete with the others.”

The elimination of the six positions will save $309,000. The wage increases add up to about $308,000, Smith said.

The Florence County Council unanimously approved the proposed personnel and wage changes for the E911 Central Dispatch Division.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said he believes the county has the best emergency operations center in the state.

The county’s emergency operations center works with the city of Florence and the highway patrol, Dorriety said.

“Without it, we would be lost in this county,” he said. “It’s how we provide services for our ambulances, fire and law enforcement.”

Dorriety said he was proud of the performance of the emergency operations center.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the Florence County Council:

  • Unanimously approved the addition of the Florence County Unified Fire District – Hannah Salem Friendfield Fire Department battalion chief as a participant in the South Carolina Procurement Card Program. The battalion chief will be issued a procurement card with a monthly limit of $2,500.
  • Approved seven zoning ordinances on third reading, seven zoning ordinances on second reading and 16 zoning ordinances were introduced. All the ordinances establish zoning in unzoned pockets of the county that are surrounded by property inside a city. The ordinances make the property compliant with surrounding zoning or land-use maps. The ordinances are part of the county’s ongoing zoning study.
  • Unanimously appointed Stuart J. Shields to serve on the Pee Dee Mental Health Board of Directors.
  • Unanimously appoint Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. to serve on the proposal review panel for the professional recruitment services. The panel reviews requests for proposals after they are advertised and received.
  • Unanimously awarded a $49,900 contract to Athletic Surfaces, LLC of Greensboro, Georgia, to resurface five tennis courts and one wall court at the tennis complex in Johnsville.
  • Unanimously transferred specialized global imaging services assigned to Florence County Emergency Emergency Management to an existing global imaging services senior analyst in the county’s GIS department. This move allows the GIS department to build and maintain emergency response boundaries in preparation for Next Generation 911.
  • Approved the reclassification of a vacant park ranger position from grade 9 (hourly) to grade 15 (salary). Turning the position into a supervisor’s spot will help attract a qualified, experienced and skilled employee to serve at the Lynches River County Park. The addition of an equestrian center at the park also stressed the need for the park ranger. The county is expected to receive renderings of the equestrian center next week. The grade change will not increase the Parks & Recreation Department’s 2022-23 budget.
  • Approved the purchase of 2008 Ford Ranger pickup to be used as a park ranger’s vehicle at Lynches River County Park.
  • Awarded a $1.215 million contract for MBC Stone for District 6  to Kirven Construction, Inc. Of Darlington. The money will come from County Penny Sales Tax III funds.
  • Awarded a $184,657.40 contract for corrugated galvanized metal pips for public works to Fortiline Waterworks of Columbia, South Carolina.
  • Awarded a $37,398 contract for the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe to Love Chevrolet Co. Of Columbia, South Carolina. The vehicle will be used by the Florence County United Fire Department.
  • Provided commitment letter to the state that the county would provide a portion of the SCIPP required match up to $1.1 million if the town of  Coward receives a $10-million grant to expand and regionalize its water system.  The grant will provide approximately 20 miles of new waterlines. It will connect 289 new services and will tie into the city of Florence water system. It will upgrade the connection to the Scranton water system. It will replace two existing supply wells with two new wells. It will provide water for most of US Highway 52 in the southern part of the county. Coward has slightly more than $400,000 to commit to the matching funds.
  • Provided a commitment letter to the state that the county would match SCIPP-required match up to $2.5 million if it received a grant for regional drainage improvements. The $2.5 million is the county’s portion of a $10.5 million SCIPP grant for the drainage project. The grant proposal is in the process of being completed. The county doesn’t know if it will receive the grant. It is a competitive process, Smith said.
