Florence County upgrades E911 dispatch wages

FLORENCE– Florence County Emergency Management – E911 Central Dispatch Division will be able to increase wages to recruit and retain dispatchers, the Florence County Council decided Thursday.

The E911 Central Dispatch Division has 16 open positions and is operating at staffing level of 51%.

In the last few months, Florence County Emergency Management has lost employees to the Florence Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol Dispatch and Lee County. Two current dispatchers also are in the process of being hired by the Highway Patrol, according to an Aug. 2 letter from Florence County Emergency Management Director Mitch Fulmore to County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith.

Central Dispatch has averaged 10 vacancies a year since 2020.

To make sure Central Dispatch is functional, the Florence County Emergency Management administrative staff has stepped into dispatcher roles, resulting in more than 200 hours of comp or overtime, according to Fulmore’s letter.

Florence County Emergency Management – E911 Central Dispatch Division salaries aren’t competitive with the wages in surrounding areas.

For example, the South Carolina Highway Patrol Dispatch’s entry-level wages are $32,488 a year without training and $40,000 a year with training. Florence County Central Dispatch’s entry-level wage is $30,737 without training and $35,741 with training, according to Fulmore’s letter.

Fulmore suggested the elimination of six positions in the E911 Central Dispatch Division, and using those salaries to raise its entry-level wates to $35,897 without training and $41,741 with training. The proposal also increased two administrative positions to a Grade 17.

The elimination of positions, combined with less overtime or comp time, means the wage increases will not increase the divisions 2022-23 budget.

“Without question dispatch is the foundation of our public safety interest, and they are on the front lines of all our emergency operations,” County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said. “They are requesting these salary increases to alleviate the hazard of operating at only 51 percent and to successfully compete with the others.”

The elimination of the six positions will save $309,000. The wage increases add up to about $308,000, Smith said.

The Florence County Council unanimously approved the proposed personnel and wage changes for the E911 Central Dispatch Division.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said he believes the county has the best emergency operations center in the state.

The county’s emergency operations center works with the city of Florence and the highway patrol, Dorriety said.

“Without it, we would be lost in this county,” he said. “It’s how we provide services for our ambulances, fire and law enforcement.”

Dorriety said he was proud of the performance of the emergency operations center.