Florence-Darlington Tech board elects new leaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington County Commission for Technical Education elected new officers at its most recent meeting on June 22.

First Bank Area Executive Paul Seward was elected the chairman of the commission that oversees Florence-Darlington Technical College.

A Hartsville resident, Dr. Ershela Sims, is the commission’s new vice chairwoman. She the executive director of the Women in Engineering ProActive Network, Incorporated (WEPAN).

Wanda James, a franchise owner of local McDonald’s restaurants, was elected commission secretary. She is a Florence resident.

Seward, a Florence resident, said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as board chairman during this critical time in FDTC’s history, and I will work diligently to achieve the goals our board and staff have set forth.

“I am excited to share that our quest has begun to seek our next president at FDTC. The board and staff have worked extremely hard over the last few years to get our house in order, and now is the time to move forward. We have several major renovation projects underway as we strive to serve the future workforce of the Pee Dee.”

Seward said FDTC is more than just a school.