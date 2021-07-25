 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence-Darlington Tech board elects new leaders
0 Comments
top story

Florence-Darlington Tech board elects new leaders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington County Commission for Technical Education elected new officers at its most recent meeting on June 22.

First Bank Area Executive Paul Seward was elected the chairman of the commission that oversees Florence-Darlington Technical College.

A Hartsville resident, Dr. Ershela Sims, is the commission’s new vice chairwoman. She the executive director of the Women in Engineering ProActive Network, Incorporated (WEPAN).

Wanda James, a franchise owner of local McDonald’s restaurants, was elected commission secretary. She is a Florence resident.

Seward, a Florence resident, said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as board chairman during this critical time in FDTC’s history, and I will work diligently to achieve the goals our board and staff have set forth.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I am excited to share that our quest has begun to seek our next president at FDTC. The board and staff have worked extremely hard over the last few years to get our house in order, and now is the time to move forward. We have several major renovation projects underway as we strive to serve the future workforce of the Pee Dee.”

Seward said FDTC is more than just a school.

“There has never been a greater need for our technical colleges, and FDTC will be a regional leader in this space,” he said. “Our Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SIMT) offers state-of-the-art training opportunities to regional companies. We will be a leader in workforce development and will be a vital player in the efforts of our economic development partners to grow our employment base. We will work closely with our local schools and industry to deliver the product that they need.”

Interim FDTC President Ed Bethea welcomed the new FDTC Board chairman.

“Mr. Seward is a businessperson first and foremost, and I look forward to his insights as we move FDTC forward,” Bethea said.

Bethea also praised the outgoing commission chairman, Dr. Leroy Robinson.

“We would like to thank Dr. Leroy Robinson for his service as the area commissioners chair for the last two years and his leadership during the current presidential search,” Bethea said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer
Local News

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A six year old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. Second grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Williams could appear in the first of two movies. Williams will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested
Local News

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property. 

+4
Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges
Local News

Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence residents are behind bars following the execution of two unrelated search warrants Wednesday morning. Clemmie Lee Jones Jr., 58, and Kristen Nicole Hunt, 40, were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested
Local News

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert