Florence-Darlington Tech board elects new leaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington County Commission for Technical Education elected new officers at its most recent meeting on June 22.
First Bank Area Executive Paul Seward was elected the chairman of the commission that oversees Florence-Darlington Technical College.
A Hartsville resident, Dr. Ershela Sims, is the commission’s new vice chairwoman. She the executive director of the Women in Engineering ProActive Network, Incorporated (WEPAN).
Wanda James, a franchise owner of local McDonald’s restaurants, was elected commission secretary. She is a Florence resident.
Seward, a Florence resident, said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as board chairman during this critical time in FDTC’s history, and I will work diligently to achieve the goals our board and staff have set forth.
“I am excited to share that our quest has begun to seek our next president at FDTC. The board and staff have worked extremely hard over the last few years to get our house in order, and now is the time to move forward. We have several major renovation projects underway as we strive to serve the future workforce of the Pee Dee.”
Seward said FDTC is more than just a school.
“There has never been a greater need for our technical colleges, and FDTC will be a regional leader in this space,” he said. “Our Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SIMT) offers state-of-the-art training opportunities to regional companies. We will be a leader in workforce development and will be a vital player in the efforts of our economic development partners to grow our employment base. We will work closely with our local schools and industry to deliver the product that they need.”
Interim FDTC President Ed Bethea welcomed the new FDTC Board chairman.
“Mr. Seward is a businessperson first and foremost, and I look forward to his insights as we move FDTC forward,” Bethea said.
Bethea also praised the outgoing commission chairman, Dr. Leroy Robinson.
“We would like to thank Dr. Leroy Robinson for his service as the area commissioners chair for the last two years and his leadership during the current presidential search,” Bethea said.