Florence Darlington Tech partners to ease nursing shortage

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College is partnering with area hospitals and Francis Marion University to train nurses to battle a growing nursing shortage, Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford told the Florence County Council Thursday.

Hospitals in the Florence area need approximately 400 nurses, Ford said. South Carolina is projected to be one of four stats with a nursing shortage of more than 10,000 by 2030, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Ford joined Florence-Darlington Technical College on Oct. 4 as its fifth president. The technical college offers more than 75 degree, diploma and certificate programs in business, engineering technology, health care, human services, manufacturing and other fields. It also offers the College Transfer Program for students who aspire to transfer to a four-year institution.

Ford said he has discussed the nursing shortage with McLeod Regional Medical Center, MUSC-Florence, HopeHealth and Francis Marion University President Fred Carter.

“It’s all about the connectivity from the K-12, Tech, the market and our four-year regional partner,” Ford said.

The momentum to grow the number of students in nursing is growing, he said.

“What we did with each of those health-care organizations is we asked them for their job needs within this year and the next three years,” Ford said. “I brought that back to the Florence-Darlington family and I have all the instructors and program leaders working to see how and when can we plug this hole?”

It won’t be easy, Ford said. Florence-Darlington Technical Center will need support to add resources as the health sciences program is operating near capacity in terms of instructors and classroom space.

“Our health care providers have said ‘Dr. Ford, tell us what you need and we will be there to support it.’ We are putting together a comprehensive report literally right as we speak so that we can follow back up with those senior leaders to say let’s connect these dots between K-12, tech and our four-year regional partners, and more importantly how do we share this message in the community. … So, they will know there is a career pathway,” he said.

Ford said he also is working with other area businesses and industries to develop students with skills those businesses and industries need.

“I’ve been here for about six months and I’ve hit the ground running,” Ford said. “We are re-engaging our internal and external stakeholders through a campaign we are calling ‘Reimagining Florence Darlington Tech.’ That solely ties to workforce and economic development.”

The Pee Dee grows as Florence County grows, Ford said. Florence-Darlington Technical College will continue to provide training programs tailored to business and industry and provide quality, high-paying jobs to members of the workforce.