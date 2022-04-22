 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Darlington Tech partners to ease nursing shortage

DSC_5113.JPG

Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford discusses the school's new programs with the Florence County Council at Thursday's County Council meeting.

 CHRIS DAY, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College is partnering with area hospitals and Francis Marion University to train nurses to battle a growing nursing shortage, Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford told the Florence County Council Thursday.

Hospitals in the Florence area need approximately 400 nurses, Ford said. South Carolina is projected to be one of four stats with a nursing shortage of more than 10,000 by 2030, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Ford joined Florence-Darlington Technical College on Oct. 4 as its fifth president. The technical college offers more than 75 degree, diploma and certificate programs in business, engineering technology, health care, human services, manufacturing and other fields. It also offers the College Transfer Program for students who aspire to transfer to a four-year institution.

Ford said he has discussed the nursing shortage with McLeod Regional Medical Center, MUSC-Florence, HopeHealth and Francis Marion University President Fred Carter.

“It’s all about the connectivity from the K-12, Tech, the market and our four-year regional partner,” Ford said.

The momentum to grow the number of students in nursing is growing, he said.

“What we did with each of those health-care organizations is we asked them for their job needs within this year and the next three years,” Ford said. “I brought that back to the Florence-Darlington family and I have all the instructors and program leaders working to see how and when can we plug this hole?”

It won’t be easy, Ford said. Florence-Darlington Technical Center will need support to add resources as the health sciences program is operating near capacity in terms of instructors and classroom space.

“Our health care providers have said ‘Dr. Ford, tell us what you need and we will be there to support it.’ We are putting together a comprehensive report literally right as we speak so that we can follow back up with those senior leaders to say let’s connect these dots between K-12, tech and our four-year regional partners, and more importantly how do we share this message in the community. … So, they will know there is a career pathway,” he said.

Ford said he also is working with other area businesses and industries to develop students with skills those businesses and industries need.

“I’ve been here for about six months and I’ve hit the ground running,” Ford said. “We are re-engaging our internal and external stakeholders through a campaign we are calling ‘Reimagining Florence Darlington Tech.’ That solely ties to workforce and economic development.”

The Pee Dee grows as Florence County grows, Ford said.  Florence-Darlington Technical College will continue to provide training programs tailored to business and industry and provide quality, high-paying jobs to members of the workforce.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the Florence County Council:

  • Heard from Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault Executive Director Ellen Hamilton. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Hamilton thanked the County Council for its support of the Pee Dee Coalition over the years, and encouraged them to be alert to possible instances of child abuse and sexual assault.
  • Proclaimed April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week in Florence County.
  • Recognized the Wilson High School basketball teams as the 2022 South Carolina Class 4A state champions and Wilson High School basketball coach Carlos Powell as the 2021-22 Region VI-4A Coach of the Year.
  • Approved a resolution declaring April as Fair Housing Month.
  • Amended portions of the county’s personnel policy manual regarding procedures of the Vehicle Collision Review Board. The board was created in 2010 to review accidents involving county employees. Minor adjustments were made to the policy to create a safer environment, County Adminstrator K.G. ‘Rusty’ Smith said.
  • Deferred action on a fee in lieu of tax agreement and development of a joint business park with Florence and Darlington counties for a company known for the time being as Project Star.
  • Added the director of voter registration and elections to the South Carolina Procurement Card Program.  It is becoming more difficult to do business with only purchase orders or cash. Many vendors don’t accept purchase orders for small purchases, Smith said. Julian Young is the county’s director of voter registration and elections. The daily limit on purchases is $1,000 and monthly limit is $3,000.
  • Amended an existing planned development, Sandstone  subdivision on Dunton Drive in Florence, to change the layout of two roads, increases green space and open space and the number of townhomes to be constructed from 98 to 106.
  • Approved the purchase and sale agreement  7.93 acres in the Scranton Industrial Park to Florence County Development Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Santee Electric Cooperative, Inc., in consideration of $500,000 in RDA funds. The money will be designated for infrastructure needs in the industrial park. It was the second reading on this ordinance.
  • Approved on second reading a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement and development of an industrial and business park by Florence and Marion counties for a company known for the time being as Project Fig. The company will make a $10 million investment in Florence and Marion counties and create 402 jobs.
  • Approved on second reading an ordinance deeding 0.23 acres to the city of Lake City. The land is the location of a pump station in an industrial park. The pump station isn’t in use, yet, but Lake City will take over maintenance and insurance of the pump station once it is activated.
  • Introduced Ordinance No. 24-2021/22 to issue $4.83 million in general  obligation bonds.  The money and Ordinance 25-2021/22 declaring 5.61 acres on Papermill Road as surplus property and authorize its sale for $42,000.
  • Approved a change order an existing contract with C.R. Jackson of Florence for road resurfacing in District 4. The change order is in the amount of $115,690.
  • Awarded a road paving contract to C.R. Jackson Inc.  of Florence for $146,627 on Durant and Clover streets in Council District 1. Jackson Inc. was the low bidder. The Durant Street project cost is $77,750, while Durant Street will cost $69,177.
  • Awarded a dirt to pavement contract for $616,671.36 to C.R. Jackson Inc. to pave Java Road and Wiley Road in Council District 5. The Java Road project will cost $324,423.16. The Wiley Road project will cost $291,248.20.
  • Awarded a contract for the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado for the county’s Emergency Management Department for $33,375. The Silverado will replace a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe, which more than  153,000 miles on it.
  • Awarded a contract for flooring at the Leatherman Senior Center to Neal’s Flooring Inc. of Florence for $78,675. The flooring is low maintenance scratch resistant tile flooring in the high traffic areas and carpet in the offices, Smith said.
  • Declared seven vehicles and two enclosed trailers as surplus. They will be sold through internet auction.
  • Declared a Glock Model 45 9mm handgun as surplus for the purpose of awarding to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office  employee  who is retiring.
  • Approved the expenditure of $7,000 from Council District 2 funding to pay for 200 tons of MBC stone to be put on portions of Jethro Lane.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $36,000 from Council District 1 infrastructure funding to help the city of Lake City modify the backstops at Blanding Street Park.
