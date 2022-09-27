Florence-Darlington Tech receives daycare grant

FLORENCE – Florence-Darlington Technical College was recently awarded a four-year Child Care Access Means Parents in School grant by the U.S. Department of Education to offer its students assistance with their daycare expenses while attending classes at the college.

“It is our goal here at FDTC to make it easier on our students to attend classes and not worry about childcare,” FDTC Associate Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services Genell Gause said. “We truly want to remove any barriers that could potentially keep students from being the professionals they want to be.”

CCAMPIS is a Federal Department of Education grant that is meant to assist students, who are parents, with funds to pay for childcare so, they can focus more energy on staying in school, completing their college goals, and graduating. Florence-Darlington Technical College was awarded $194,691 to offer this assistance program to its students for beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2026.

“We are invested in student success, and workforce development here at Florence-Darlington Technical College,” President Dr. Jermaine Ford said. “Programs like this one help us to eliminate barriers to student success.”

To be eligible for the grant a FDTC student must maintain a 2.0 grade point average (GPA), be enrolled in at least six credit hours of courses and must complete a Federal Student Aid Application and qualify for financial aid.

To learn more about this program or to see if you are eligible for this assistance contact FDTC at 843-661-8324.