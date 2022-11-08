Florence, Johnsonville voters approve beer, wine sales on Sundays

FLORENCE, S.C. -- City of Florence retailers will be able to obtain permits to sell beer and wine on Sundays, voters decided Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, the beer and wine sales referendum easily passed by garnering 71% of the 7,324 votes cast. No votes equaled 29%.

The city of Johnsonville voters approved a similar referendum. The yes votes totaled 52% of the 396 votes. No votes equaled 48%

The Florence referendum applied solely to city of Florence businesses that can already have permits to sell beer and win the other six days of the week.

It will have a positive impact on grocery stores and convenience stores in Florence.