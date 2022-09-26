Florence man arrested in fatal hit and run

FLORENCE -- A suspect in a Sept. 17 fatal hit-and-run accident is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

Zae'Kwon Lataveon Washington, 19, Florence, turned himself in at the Florence Police Department at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday. He faces a charge of hit and run involving death. Washington was denied bond at his bond hearing Monday.

The charge against Washington stems from the fatal hit-and-run collision on Church Street, near June Lane, that took the life of Kentrey Levar White-Long.

At approximately 2:49 a.m. Sept. 17, Florence Police officers responded to a single-car rollover collision on Church Street, near June Lane. Officers learned White-long, the driver of that vehicle, was standing in the roadway after the initial collision. He was struck by a vehicle, which was later identified as the suspect's vehicle.

Approximately 15 minutes after the first call, an officer responded to the intersection of Ingram and Lawson streets on a report of an unresponsive person in the roadway.

Officers discovered White-Long's body in the road where it had been dislodged from the suspect's vehicle.

Traffic investigators obtained information over the weekend about the suspect vehicle and the driver's identification. Investigators have located the suspect's vehicle, and are continuing to gather information and evidence in this incident. No additional charges are anticipated.