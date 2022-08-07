Florence mayor: Collaboration, unity keys to city's success

FLORENCE, S.C. – Collaboration and unity will move Florence and its residents forward, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said during an interview Friday with the Morning News.

Myers Ervin discussed the social needs of the community, and announced the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, a four-part campaign to help Florence residents and the city succeed. It will cover the health of the residents, community development, economic development and the environment.

“I believe as a city, we have everything we need here,” Myers Ervin said. “What we need to do is look at it and bring it all together.”

The Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity creates a clearinghouse for all organizations, which will help address the social needs of residents. The Mayor’s Youth Initiative, Mayor’s Citizens Roundtable, Community Aesthetic Ad Hoc Committee, Resilience and Sustainability Advisory Committee and Cultural Arts Community are a part of the clearinghouse. All five committees are in place and operating.

The Mayor’s Youth Initiative will promote the health, well-being and success of Florence’s youth. It will use local service providers, community leaders and education experts to coordinate and provide services with the city’s youth and their families, Myers Ervin said.

Francis Marion University professor Ronald Murphy and Florence 1 School District’s Extended Day Academy Coordinator Beverly Woods will co-chair the Mayor’s Youth Initiative. The initiative will comprise 16 partner organizations, covering services from education to finances.

The Youth Initiative will hold a community meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Barnes Street Activities Center, 513 Barnes St.

“The important thing about that is the partners will be services or the individuals that provide services for our youth and their families. We will start now to get all that connected. If someone calls one agency and that’s not the service they need, these partners can now pick up the phone and call another agency and do what we call a warm handoff. We want to provide those things that help a child to have a successful future. For them to have a successful future, they need a strong family,” she said.

Residents will learn what family resources are available and how to use them at the Aug. 19 meeting.

Community and downtown development are the second piece in the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity. The goal is to create public and private partnerships to create uniform development in all areas of the city.

Ervin Myers said she wants the north, south, east and west sides of Florence to grow and flourish.

She pointed to the city’s plan to renovate the downtown theater. Restaurants and retail stores also are in the works in downtown Florence.

“Keep watching because we will be bringing more residential properties downtown to create more livability in our downtown area,” Ervin Myers said.

She discussed Urban Square, a 124-unit apartment complex proposed in the block bordered by West NB Baroody Street and West Evans Street on the north and south and South Coit Street and North McQueen Street on the east and west.

The development also will include townhomes and a hotel, she said. The city will build a parking garage on the site.

The city will continue to focus on home ownership though its down-payment assistance programs, the mayor said, adding statistics show children from families that own homes perform better in school.

“Home ownership stabilizes the community,” she said.

Expanding green spaces in the city is the third part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity.

Green spaces help foster health and wellness in Florence, she said. It also creates a strong, healthy workforce. The city’s Resilence and Sustainability Advisory Committee works closely with this initiative, she said.

The committee can look at various funding options to bring more green spaces to Florence, she said.

The city will be looking for ways to decrease the heat that builds up in areas where there is a lot of concrete, she said.

“That committee will help us move away from all this concrete that causes such an increase in our temperature levels,” Ervin Myers said. “You usually find that in our downtown areas and historical African-American communities.”

The fourth piece is economic development. The city will continue to work with the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, she said.

It’s important to develop public-private partnerships to retool the workforce, expand opportunities and create industrial development, she said. Land limitations make it difficult to bring large industrial projects to the city of Florence.

“There are projects already on the table to come to Florence. I say Florence because when you have big industry those usually go into the county because — you’ve heard me say on many occasions — the county has the land but the city has the water,” Myers Ervin said. “We have to work together to bring the industry here.”

Industries continue to show interest in Florence — city and county, Myers Ervin said, noting she hopes some major announcements will be coming soon.