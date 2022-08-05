Florence native enters 2026 Plebe Summer at Naval Academy

William Canete Hinson, a graduate of Wilson High School, has started six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Hinson was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 on June 30. He is one of approximately 1,200 candidates selected each year for the Academy's "plebe" or freshman class. Last year, the Naval Academy received more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2026.

Each member of the freshman class is required to participate in Plebe Summer.

During this time, plebes don't have access to television, movies, the internet or music. They have restricted access to their cellphones. The plebes can make just three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy, and the four years of challenges awaiting them.

As the summer progresses, plebes rapidly learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. They also learn infantry drills and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

Other daily training sessions involve morale, mental, physical and professional development and team-building skills.

Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses. Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service.

More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the nation and several foreign countries comprise the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipman.

U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college.

Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons and military law.

Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a bachelor's of science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.