FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools’ elementary schools will be reconfigured next school year to get students out of mobile units and curb falling enrollment.

At Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Richard O’Malley announced his plan to split all of the students currently attending Theodore Lester Elementary between Timrod Elementary and Wallace Gregg Elementary. McLaurin Elementary students grade three to five will be moving to the Theodore Lester Elementary building but will remain Montessori.

“It looks relatively simple . . . but sometimes that’s the hardest thing to see,” board member Barry Townsend said. “I think this is a very elegant solution to a number of problems.”

Board members voted unanimously to approve the plan, which will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

As a result of the changes, all students will be in main buildings and out of mobile classrooms, O’Malley said. The board previously was concerned about the safety of mobile units, which led in part to the current plan, he said.

Of the students currently enrolled at Theodore Lester Elementary, two-thirds will be going to Timrod Elementary and one-third will be going to Wallace Gregg Elementary. Both schools will continue to be pre-K through fifth grade.

The split was made so that students can remain on the same bus routes they are currently on, O’Malley said.

“There’ll be no change in boundaries, no change in bus routes. We're just carving out an extra area in each of the schools’ zones,” he said. “Students will still get on at the same bus routes, but just go to a different location.”

Each of the three schools have “stagnant or declining enrollment,” O’Malley said, so it makes sense to combine them.

Next year, Timrod Elementary will have 440 students and 22 teachers, a 20:1 student to teacher ratio. Wallace Gregg Elementary will have 342 students and 19 teachers, an 18:1 student to teacher ratio.

After students and staff are moved from McLaurin Elementary to Theodore Lester Elementary, McLaurin will have 564 students and Theodore Lester will have 383.

No one will lose a job as a result of the moves, O’Malley said.

The teachers currently at Theodore Lester Elementary will move to either Timrod Elementary or Wallace Gregg Elementary in the same split as the students, and some of the staff at McLaurin Elementary will be moving with students to Theodore Lester Elementary.

Other advantages of the plan include improving traffic around McLaurin Elementary and freeing up a bus and driver to help with down routes, O’Malley said.

Now that the plan is approved, elementary school principals will begin gathering questions from teachers, which will be answered by district officials in school-wide meetings. Parents will also be contacted soon with more information and to answer questions.

None of the school’s names will be changing, O’Malley said.

To help parents who may have students in more than one school and teachers who have kids in other schools, McLaurin Elementary may be changing its start time, but O’Malley did not give specifics at the meeting.

The board also approved a number of minor items:

The first reading of policy changes primarily in the K section. The changes are minor and mostly for clarification or to remove redundancy.

The second reading of policy changes primarily in the I section, which were discussed at the board’s last meeting.

Moving next month’s meeting date to April 6.

The approval of administrative items like minutes, financial statements and personnel items.