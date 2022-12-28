Florence police arrest man in Dec. 23 fatal shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police officers have taken Kenneth Logan into custody in the Dec. 23 fatal shooting of Kenneth Davis.

Logan is charged with manslaughter, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon.

He remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center after bail was denied on the manslaughter charge.

Florence police officers discovered Davis' body in the 800 block of West Dixie Street in Florence at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 23.

According to police, Logan shot the Davis after Davis assaulted him with a piece of rebar.