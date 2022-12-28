 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence police arrest man in Dec. 23 fatal shooting

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police officers have taken Kenneth Logan into custody in the Dec. 23 fatal shooting of Kenneth Davis.

Logan is charged with manslaughter, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center after bail was denied on the manslaughter charge.

Florence police officers discovered Davis' body in the 800 block of West Dixie Street in Florence at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 23.

According to police, Logan shot the Davis after Davis assaulted him with a piece of rebar.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

China COVID policy: Virus spreads unchecked, sparking global concerns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert