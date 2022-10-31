 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police detain four after Monday shooting incident

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Department officers detained four people Monday following an 11:20 a.m. shooting at the intersection of Kemp and Kershaw Streets in Florence, Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said.

At 11:20 a.m. Monday, Florence police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Kemp and Kershaw Streets after receiving a report about a shooting.

Officers located a victim and applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a Florence hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Brandt said.

Witnesses at the scene gave officers a description of a vehicle seen at the intersection. 

Florence Police officers spotted the vehicle at the Colonial Inn, 415 S. Irby St., in Florence, Brandt said. The department's Emergency Response Team detained four suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

