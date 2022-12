FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police officers located a shooting victim in the 800 block of West Dixie Street in Florence at approximately 7:43 a.m. Friday.

The officers were responding to a report of shooting with victim call.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department with information regarding at incident at 843-665-3191 or Tsscott@cityofflorence.com.