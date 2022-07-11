 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police investigating fatal shooting

Florence police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in the 800 block of Commander Street, according to a press statement released Sunday night by Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt.

Florence police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Commander Street in reference to a shooting at 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, a deceased victim was discovered outside the residence.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Contact LCpl Chatlosh if you have any information about the shooting incident at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

