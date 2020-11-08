Florence police say fleeing burglary suspect killed in collision

FLORENCE, S.C. – Police say a fleeing burglary suspect was killed Friday morning in a collision at Irby Street and Second Loop Road.
No serious injuries were reported for the occupants of the other vehicle, according to a police media advisory.
Police say a chase began when officers went to check on a burglar alarm at the Marathon Shop at 1301 Second Loop Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. and saw someone leaving the rear of the building and getting into a vehicle behind the store.
That vehicle had been reported stolen, according to the police.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.
