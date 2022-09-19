Florence Police seek information on pickup

Florence Police are seeking information about a dark-lifted pickup with a toolbox in he bed and aftermarket rims in Saturday's hit-and-run collision on church street.

The truck appears to have damage to the front passenger-side headlight area. Traffic Investigators are working on determining the suspect's route from the collision scene to the victim's final location on Ingram Street, according to a Florence Police Department press release.

At approximately 2:49 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Florence Police Department were dispatched to a single-car rollover collision on Church Street, near June Lane. Officer spoke with a passenger of that vehicle on the scene, but the driver was not in the vehicle. Florence Police Department and Florence Fire Department searched the area but could not locate the driver.

Approximately 15 minutes after the initial call, an officer responded to Ingram Street and Lawson Street regarding a report of an unresponsive person in the roadway. Officers found the deceased victim in the roadway and later identified the victim as the driver from the collision on Church Street and June Lane.

Investigators believe the victim was struck on Church Street after the initial single-car collision and dragged or carried to the Ingram Street area.

The victim has identified as Kentrey Levar White-Long, 26, of Florence, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina.

This incident is now under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner's Office.

Contact Sgt. Hart of the Florence Police Department with any information regarding this incident at 843-665-3191 or bhart@cityofflorence.com