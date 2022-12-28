 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence resident arrested in shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's investigators arrested Javorious Quantez Andrew Gore, 17, Wednesday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day on Allies Court in Florence.

Gore, of 900 Kershaw Street in Florence, has been charged as an adult with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The person who was shot told deputies that Gore had shot him with a rifle. The person was in critical condition in a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Gore is being held at the Florence County Detention Facility awaiting a bail hearing.

