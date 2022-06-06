 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence resident killed in Sunday night shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A 24-year-old Florence resident was shot and killed Sunday night in the 800 block of West Dixie Street.

The victim has been identified as Nicaree Ashonn Wilson.  An autopsy is scheduled Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to a statement released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Florence police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street at 10:15 p.m. Sunday. The body was discovered at the scene.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therma@cityofflorence.com.

