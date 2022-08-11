 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence resident wins $300K

  • 0

COLUMBIA -- A Florence man won $300,000 playing the Lottery and the first thing he did was tell his wife.

The winner says he was at sitting at home when he scratched the $10 ticket he’d purchased from the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue in Florence. When he saw he had won big, he called his wife over to tell her the good news and see the ticket for herself.

“She was more excited than I was,” the husband told  lottery officials.

The couple are paying off their house with the prize money.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to leave four top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the Red Cherry Tripler ticket.

Oakland Grocery in Florence received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Council ready to annex old Palmetto Inn into the city

City Council ready to annex old Palmetto Inn into the city

FLORENCE, S.C.-- Monday, the Florence City Council will vote to bring the property at 1300 E. Palmetto St. into the city and zone it as open space and recreation. Once demolition and remediation are complete, the property will become part of Levy Park. The property is located in Florence County and is across the street from the McLeod Health Complex. The City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Program in Australia teaches women Afghan refugees how to swim and drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert