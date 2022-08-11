Florence resident wins $300K

COLUMBIA -- A Florence man won $300,000 playing the Lottery and the first thing he did was tell his wife.
The winner says he was at sitting at home when he scratched the $10 ticket he’d purchased from the Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue in Florence. When he saw he had won big, he called his wife over to tell her the good news and see the ticket for herself.
“She was more excited than I was,” the husband told lottery officials.
The couple are paying off their house with the prize money.
The winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to leave four top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the Red Cherry Tripler ticket.
Oakland Grocery in Florence received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.