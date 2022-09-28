Florence updating stormwater master plan

FLORENCE, S.C. – Heavy rain usually leaves many Florence residents with standing water in their yards.

Jeffries Creek, for example, often overflows its banks during a heavy rain because the amount of rainwater runoff exceeds the creek’s ability to move the water downstream.

The city of Florence also has a system of drains and ditches that divert water after a storm from road surfaces, parking lots and other surfaces into larger bodies of water – creeks, streams, rivers and, eventually, the ocean.

The system consists of catch basins, open channels and ditches, underground pipes and retention ponds.

The city of Florence’s stormwater operation division installs and maintains storm drains and drainage ditches in public areas and along city streets.

The city’s stormwater system revolves around a stormwater master plan created in the early 1970s — a plan not updated in about 50 years.

Until now.

City administrators will work with an engineering consultant on a new stormwater master plan which will include a complete analysis of all watersheds and identify stormwater issues within the city limits.

The process will also include public meetings and an informational video with the final result being a project list and recommendations.

The stormwater master plan is part of a $7 million bond issue that provides funding for 10 stormwater improvement projects.

The city received South Carolina Department of Resiliency grants that will be used to finance the masterplan and two other stormwater projects. The grants totaled $7 million.

Total cost of the masterplan is $550,000 — $250,000 from the grant and $300,000 from the city’s bond issue.

The city is finalizing its contract with the state’s Department of Resiliency, Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said. City staff will gather all the stormwater data the city already has to jumpstart the master plan project once the city and state have worked out all the grant details.

The city has grown a lot since the last stormwater master plan was created in the early 1970s, Moore said.

“We have become more and more urban, and our waterways and localized flooding issues have certainly increased,” Moore said. “The focus of the master plan will be the localized flooding that we have.”

Stream flooding will be addressed in the plan, but the focus will be on localized flooding because of the terrain which prevents stormwater from moving out of an area quickly enough.

City Manager Randy Osterman said the master plan will help the city develop a long-term corrective plan.

“We believe we know where all the issues are. We will be pretty close to knowing where all the issues are,” Osterman said. “This master plan will help us prioritize and spend our dollars to get the biggest impact as we move forward. This will be the first big picture look in quite some time.”

The masterplan will also help the city obtain grant money for future projects, Moore said.

It could take from 18 months to three years to complete the new master plan, Osterman said.

The master plan will be developed alongside the 10 projects approved in the 2021 bond issue and the two projects funding by the state Department of Resiliency grant, Osterman said.

“What I don’t want people to think is for the next three years the city will be doing absolutely nothing about some of the standing water issues. As this stormwater plan is being conducted, there are seven, eight, nine, 10 projects that already have been identified … in various parts of the city that will be started as we are working on the plan,” he said.

The 10 stormwater improvement projects funded by the bond issue are:

Sandhurst West

Tarleton Estates

Rebecca Street

Malden Drive

Cheves Street Underpass

Dargan and Elm Street

Pennsylvania Street

Thomas Road

Cannon Street

College Park Drive

“Each one of the projects takes about a year from actual concept to shovels in the ground,” Moore said.

The first three projects to be completed are Rebecca Street, Sandhurst West and Tarleton Estates.

Assessments will continue for the remaining projects, which will include a final schedule and scope of work.

Site analysis has been completed on the Rebecca Street Outfall. The project will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 is cleaning and re-establishing hydraulic functions of the system. Estimated cost: $69,000. Phase 2 is replacement of 1,000 linear feet of pipe. Estimated cost: $464,000

Site analysis also is complete for the Sandhurst West Outfall. Phase 1 is cleaning a re-establishing hydraulic system functions. Estimated cost: $91,000. The next step will be installation of approximately 2,200 linear feet of stormwater infrastructure within the public rights of way. Estimated cost: $1.047 million.

The site analysis for Tarleton Estates Outfall is also done. Phase 1 is the removal of heavy debris, roots and concrete debris in the system. Significant cleaning will be needed to re-establish hydraulic functions of the system. Estimated cost: $141,000. Future upgrades include installation of 2,400 linear feet of bypass pipes. Estimated cost: $1.096 million.

Site investigation and surveying is getting started on the two Department of Resiliency grant projects.

The city received $4.048 million in grant money for the McQueen and Cedar Street project. The next steps are to develop a scope of work to correct the issues. Begin final engineering and design documentations. Prepare bids and start construction. The design and permitting timeline is 10 to 12 months. The construction timeline is approximately 12 to 16 months.

The Department of Resilience grant for the North Church and Oakland Avenue project is $3.073 million. Site investigation, surveying and analysis will get underway soon. The city will develop the scope of work needed to fix the issues. The next step will be final engineering and design, construction bids and awarding a contract.

Design and permitting will take approximately 12 to 14 months. Construction time has been estimated at 12 to 16 months.