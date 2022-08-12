Florence woman, 71, charged with reckless homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 71-year-old Florence woman was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of reckless homicide in Tuesday's accident in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway that claimed the life of a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist.

Jacqueline Williams of 542 F Third Loop Road, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators.

According to investigators, Williams is accused of operating a motor vehicle in a manner to strike the Florence County Emergency Management Service paramedic Sara Weaver and injured motorcyclist Cedrick Gregg while Weaver was performing life-saving duties.

The investigation showed Williams drove her vehicle in a northerly direction around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway.

Weaver and Gregg were killed when a vehicle driven by Williams struck them.

Her actions also caused injuries to a Florence police officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer, according to the Florence County Sheriffs Office.

City of Florence police, Florence County sheriff's deputies, Florence County Emergency Management Services and South Carolina Highway Patrol were at the scene of a motorcycle accident on Pamplico Highway at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Weaver was on the ground administering care to the injured motorcyclist — Gregg — when Williams' vehicle went through the crash site and struck at least four people, according to reports.

The crashes started shortly before 9 p.m. when a car turned in front of two southbound motorcycles, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye told the Morning News.

One of the motorcycles became airborne before hitting a light post and landing near the Let's Go Auto car dealership.

The Florence police officer pushed the trooper out of the way, but Weaver was on the ground and unable to get out of the way. She was struck and killed, Joye said.

The driver — Williams — was stopped when her car collided with another vehicle.

The crashes were captured on multiple security cameras.

Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

Williams is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, while waiting for a bond hearing. The investigation is continuing and additional charges and arrests are possible, according to the sheriff's office. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Weaver, 32, was the daughter of Darman Wayne Weaver and Christine Helen O'Neil Weaver. She was born on May 30, 1990.

She was a member of the Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Weaver was a 2008 graduate of East Clarendon High School, where she played basketball and softball. She also was a cheerleader.

She served briefly in the United States Air Force. She was a nationally certified paramedic and acting crew chief with Florence County Emergency Management Services.

A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church, Lake City.

Memorials may be made to Codegreen at codegreencampaign.org or the upcoming Sara's Shield.