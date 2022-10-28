Florence's NeSmith-Jackson says reducing poverty will reduce crime

FLORENCE, S.C. – LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson sees reducing poverty, helping working-class families find affordable housing and helping small businesses grow as keys to improving the City of Florence.

NeSmith-Jackson is the Democratic Party’s candidate for Florence City Council District 1. The general election is Nov. 8. Early voting continues through Nov. 5. NeSmith-Jackson faces Republican Joey McMillan.

NeSmith-Jackson was born and raised in Florence. She graduated from Wilson High School. She founded NeSmith Insurance Agency and a political consultant company – GOTV (Get Out To Vote) Consulting. She also is a certified Champion Influence Coach and Curriculum Facilitator.

NeSmith-Jackson also founded a nonprofit called Embrace that helps youth succeed by partnering with other nonprofits, schools, police departments to provide needed resources. She also supports and partners with the Harvest Hope Food Bank to make sure senior citizens and children have access to fruits and vegetables.

NeSmith-Jackson answered five questions about her goals for the city of Florence.

What improvements would you like to see in the city of Florence in the next year?

NeSmith-Jackson: “First of all, I would like to see a massive increase in citizen participation. I would love a real effort from our Council to make meetings accessible the working people. That’s important to me because of the rising occurrences of violent crime. Policy and police will not solve that problem. It’s going to take intentional and proactive collaboration with our city and local communities to bring about a lasting change to all of Florence. Secondly, affordable housing is an ever growing issue. As development happens, we cannot forget about the working families. They are just keeping their heads above water. We also can’t forget about our seniors, who are living on a fixed income and vulnerable to rising prices and property taxes. Lastly, we judge government on how it treats its youth and its elderly. I think we have a lot of work to do here in the city of Florence. We have to do better and make a conscious effort at marketing and informing these communities about the resources that are available to them through the city, and also proactively engaging them with opportunities for assistance and recreation. We have a lot of seniors that need resources, but are living on a fixed income. Their income does not afford them the WiFi. There are opportunities they miss because they can’t access those opportunities. We just have to make sure we have a senior mentor to help our seniors get the resources that are available to them.”

What more can be done to recruit police officers and city employees to work for the city of Florence?

NeSmith-Jackson: “We have seen some of our best servants come from the communities that the live in and that they serve. I feel that is no different for our police officers or city employees. I do feel like we need to have a long-term strategic plan which addresses what we want our city to look like in 20, 30, 50 years from now. It means engaging middle and high school students and finding and developing their interest to serve. Then we can create and usher them through a pipeline of programs that will give them a pathway to serve and progress right here in Florence. Those are some things that I am actively working on.

How would you encourage business and industries locate in Florence and help established businesses and industries grow?

NeSmith-Jackson: Keeping up with technology and wants coming up in the future so we can prepare our workforce for the future. We are in a perfect location. We have I-20 and I-95 right here. When people – these industries – relocate to Florence, they look at how our schools are performing and they look at our neighborhoods. Ensuring that teachers have all the proper tools and resources accessible to them so they can help our students and basically creating a strong, vibrant quality of life in all neighborhoods that will be able to support these businesses that come to our town. We can’t forget about our small businesses. Our small businesses need us because they make up so much of our economy. Having a plan to let small businesses know the city supports them and is here for them will create a pathway for them to work with the city. Those are some things I am working on.

What is the biggest challenge facing the city of Florence?

NeSmith-Jackson: “Poverty and how we deal with poverty is really going to determine who we are going to be in the next era of our city. We have to make sure that we are putting real investments in to real solutions if we are going to make change. Also turn the city’s blighted communities into first-class, mixed urban neighborhoods is also going to be a challenge for us, too, but it has to be done. We started out first with the revitalization and we have to do the stabilization in these neighborhoods as well. That is going to be the start. Making sure that the city has authority over a lot of these abandoned, foreclosed, dilapidated homes is going to help us as well. We have to work with the county to make sure we do what we need to do for these communities. It’s just creating partnerships.”

What can the city of Florence do to reduce crime and violence and keep our young people safe”

NeSmith-Jackson: “Crime is a product of poverty. Until we truly address the root of the issue, we are going to continue to have crime. Creating these partnerships with community members and stakeholders to really put and invest into real solutions to poverty –otherwise we are going to have crime. We need to do this not just for our young people, but also our seniors. Our seniors need to feel safe in their homes as well. We can do this by making sure our streets are clean and making sure lighting is good. We need to make sure abandoned buildings are secured so they can’t attract illegal activities. We have to start reaching out to our youth now and imposing safety. A lot of this actually comes from our youth. We need to make sure they have access to resources and opportunities so they don’t feel like they have to turn to crime. Once again, when we attack the root of the problem – poverty – the crime will decrease.”