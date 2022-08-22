 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd Tennis Center received USTA honor

Rob Hill & Laszlo Leiter USTA Award.jpg

Todd Carlson with the United States Tennis Association presents the 2022 Outstanding Tennis Facility Award to Rob Hill, director of tennis, and Laszlo Leiter, head tennis professional, who accepted the award on behalf of the city of Florence.

FLORENCE –- The city of Florence was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Tennis Facility Award at the USTA Western and Southern Open on Aug. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Rob Hill, director of tennis, and Laszlo Leiter, head tennis professional, accepted the award on behalf of the city.

This award recognizes the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center’s exemplary tennis venue and commitment toward the growth and development of tennis in the community.

Each year the USTA recognizes facilities throughout the country.

Award criteria requirements for the facility include the quality of each court area and surface, quality of the court enclosure and lighting, overall layout and adaptation to the site, accessories and amenities and evidence of good and green maintenance.

Benchmarks required for the tennis program include USTA programs, youth tennis programming, other tennis-related programs and the important contribution to the game of tennis.

“The city is proud of this accomplishment and the national recognition it brings to Florence, the partnerships that contributed to the development of a facility of this caliber, and dedicated employees responsible for running and maintaining the facility. We are also appreciative of the Florence Tennis Association, who is an exceptional local tennis organization committed to promoting and sharing the game of tennis,” City Manager Randy Osterman said.

0 Comments

Why Princess Diana was the 'People’s Princess'

