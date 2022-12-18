FMU celebrates graduates at fall 2022 commencement

Francis Marion University celebrated the achievements of undergraduate and graduate degree recipients with two commencement ceremonies held in the Smith University Center, and presided over by Provost Peter King.

Nearly 250 degrees were awarded to fall 2022 graduates with 96% of the class composed of South Carolina residents.

The School of Business and the School of Health Sciences ceremonies were held Friday night; the College of Liberal Arts and School of Education graduates received their degrees Saturday morning. Among the graduates was the first class of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.

FMU President Fred Carter congratulated the graduates on their educational success and urged them to continue to enrich it throughout their lives.

He also stressed the importance of academic freedom and praised the faculty for nurturing the intellectual and scholarly growth of the students as well as serving as advocates and mentors for them.

“You are subjected to many ideas and concepts,” Carter said. “Some with which you agree; some with which you don’t. Your higher education is shaped from a multitude of different academic disciplines, taught by dozens of professors, and influenced by the viewpoints of countless others, both within and outside the university. Ultimately, the knowledge you acquire is uniquely and distinctively yours.”

“The quality of this country’s future leadership depends upon independent and free voices within its universities,” Carter said. “If we ever lose that freedom, then we will have lost much of the essence of democracy — especially its conscience. Legislative and educational processes work best when they are attentive to, and respectful of, one other.”

“Savor this education and treasure the degrees that you have earned. Use them for grand and noble ends,” Carter said. “And don’t forget to thank your families.”