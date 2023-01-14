 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FMU celebration keeps King's legacy alive

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University focused the spotlight on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy Thursday night at Chapman Auditorium.

The keynote speaker, Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor Norman Gamble, said King was a champion of change and social justice.

“In his own words, change doesn’t happen when good people do nothing,” Gamble said.

King, a Georgia-born civil rights hero who won the 1964 Noble Peace Prize, is remembered annually on the third Monday of January, which is Jan. 16 this year.

King led the civil-right movement until he was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

“There are three men I have looked up to in my life, my father being the first, who taught me what being a man really meant. My high school principal, Dr. Charles Murray, being the second, and Martin Luther being the last. He was somebody, he was prolific, he didn’t take no for an answer. He had a strong desire to accomplish something,” Gamble said.

Gamble has been speaking and preaching for more than 27 years and is a native of Salters. The life of Martin Luther King Jr. touched and inspired Gamble to follow in his footsteps.

Gamble holds a master’s of divinity degree in theology from the Colgate-Rochester Divinity School. He is a humanitarian who has spent most of his life serving his church and community.

The event was held by not just the university, but by the students as well. Student Government Association Vice President Nyah Pee and FMU NAACP Student Chapter President Evangeline Anderson served as masters of ceremony.

“Martin Luther King Jr. is a celebration of milestones completed and accomplished by African Americans. From protests of peace, to sit-ins, to singing our hymns, it is a constant reminder of all the hard work we have done over the last hundreds of years,” Anderson said.

There were special performances from FMU’s Got Talent winner Jahlyn Baxter, and The Young Gifted and Blessed Gospel Choir.

Martin Luther King’s legacy still lives through the younger generations today and he continues to inspire many to fight for justice and equality across the board, for everyone.

