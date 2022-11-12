 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

FMU computer lab dedicated for longtime employee

  • 0
mcduffie.jpg

A computer lab in the Stanton Academic Computer Center at Francis Marion University was dedicated in honor of former campus technology employee Teresa McDuffie on Thursday. University President Fred Carter and McDuffie stand next to the plaque.

 COURTESY: FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University has named a computer lab in Stanton Academic Computer Center in recognition of former campus technology employee Teresa McDuffie.

Members of FMU’s Board of Trustees, faculty and administration gathered at the newly titled Teresa McDuffie Computer Lab to unveil the commemorative plaque on Thursday.

“Teresa has been the heart and soul of FMU campus technology for over three decades. She has always been patient and understanding in resolving the most perplexing of problems. Everyone on this campus adores, respects, and admires her. We are all honored to recognize her service with this unique recognition,” said Francis Marion President Fred Carter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

An employee of 33 years, McDuffie joined FMU’s campus technology department as a computer technician in 1989. She later advanced to systems support technologist and network specialist, before becoming network systems administrator, a position she held until her retirement in summer 2022.

People are also reading…

“I am honored and so touched that the university chose to name a computer lab after me,” McDuffie said. “It was truly a privilege to work with such great people and serve our students, faculty and staff each day throughout my career.”

McDuffie’s contributions to FMU were numerous. In addition to updating the network infrastructure on campus, McDuffie served as a founding member of the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition.

McDuffie was also presented with the John J. Kispert Leadership Award in 2016.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man charged with 36 counts of breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces more than 50 separate charges in connection with vehicle break ins and gun thefts following a Florence County Sheriff's Office month-long undercover investigation, vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

Suspect arrested after brief Cherokee Road standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Florence Police Department's emergency response team Thursday arrested a suspect with outstanding Florence County Sheriff's Office warrants during an operation on Cherokee Road in Florence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert