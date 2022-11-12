FMU computer lab dedicated for longtime employee

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University has named a computer lab in Stanton Academic Computer Center in recognition of former campus technology employee Teresa McDuffie.

Members of FMU’s Board of Trustees, faculty and administration gathered at the newly titled Teresa McDuffie Computer Lab to unveil the commemorative plaque on Thursday.

“Teresa has been the heart and soul of FMU campus technology for over three decades. She has always been patient and understanding in resolving the most perplexing of problems. Everyone on this campus adores, respects, and admires her. We are all honored to recognize her service with this unique recognition,” said Francis Marion President Fred Carter.

An employee of 33 years, McDuffie joined FMU’s campus technology department as a computer technician in 1989. She later advanced to systems support technologist and network specialist, before becoming network systems administrator, a position she held until her retirement in summer 2022.

“I am honored and so touched that the university chose to name a computer lab after me,” McDuffie said. “It was truly a privilege to work with such great people and serve our students, faculty and staff each day throughout my career.”

McDuffie’s contributions to FMU were numerous. In addition to updating the network infrastructure on campus, McDuffie served as a founding member of the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition.

McDuffie was also presented with the John J. Kispert Leadership Award in 2016.