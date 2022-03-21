 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FMU expands dual enrollment offerings

  • 0

Francis Marion University will expand its dual enrollment offerings through a new partnership with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics.

Beginning fall 2022, students at the governor’s school  in Hartsville will earn college credit for courses in physics, chemistry, economics and English. The school will become the 14th dual enrollment partner to engage with FMU since the university began its highly successful dual enrollment program in 2019.

“President Dorsel and his faculty are doing wonderful things at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. Francis Marion University is pleased to enter into this meaningful partnership with them,” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University. “The strength of FMU’s curricular offerings in the sciences, mathematics and humanities makes this a natural alliance. It allows our two schools to work collaboratively and creatively in educating some of the finest students in the state.”

Courses available starting in August will include introductions to Microeconomics and Macroeconomics, General Physics I and II, General Chemistry I and II with lab credit, introduction to literature, as well as reading and writing fiction, poetry, and drama.

People are also reading…

Similar to other dual enrollment courses already offered by FMU, the classes will be offered in-person or fully online.

“President Carter and Francis Marion University have long been supporters of the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics,” said Governor's School President Daniel Dorsel, president. “We are excited to strengthen this partnership as both institutions continue to educate and inspire the leaders of tomorrow.”

The GSSM partnership is the latest success in FMU’s booming dual enrollment program. The school reported nearly 500 students – the most ever in the program’s history – from participating Pee Dee high schools and institutions.

The popularity of the programs is expected to grow even further starting fall 2022, said Anna Todd, director of dual enrollment and continuing education at Francis Marion.

“The response we saw from our partner school districts, and especially the participating students, has truly been incredible,” Todd said. “There is such high demand for these courses among area high school aged students. We look forward to the program continuing to grow in the years ahead.”

The odds of increased interest are aided by the fact that FMU will expand its dual enrollment offerings for the fall 2022 to include 23 courses. Courses available to students from participating school districts include biology, business, chemistry, education, psychology, sociology, spanish and several other Fine Arts programs.

For more information on the dual enrollment programs offered at Francis Marion University, visit www.fmarion.edu/dualenrollment/.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request. 

Lake City teacher arrested Tuesday

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Stacy Leanne Sims of Lake City has been arrested on charges of child neglect and assault and battery in the third degree and…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This amazing animal tracker will change how data put together in the wild

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert