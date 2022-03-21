FMU expands dual enrollment offerings

Francis Marion University will expand its dual enrollment offerings through a new partnership with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics.

Beginning fall 2022, students at the governor’s school in Hartsville will earn college credit for courses in physics, chemistry, economics and English. The school will become the 14th dual enrollment partner to engage with FMU since the university began its highly successful dual enrollment program in 2019.

“President Dorsel and his faculty are doing wonderful things at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. Francis Marion University is pleased to enter into this meaningful partnership with them,” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University. “The strength of FMU’s curricular offerings in the sciences, mathematics and humanities makes this a natural alliance. It allows our two schools to work collaboratively and creatively in educating some of the finest students in the state.”

Courses available starting in August will include introductions to Microeconomics and Macroeconomics, General Physics I and II, General Chemistry I and II with lab credit, introduction to literature, as well as reading and writing fiction, poetry, and drama.

Similar to other dual enrollment courses already offered by FMU, the classes will be offered in-person or fully online.

“President Carter and Francis Marion University have long been supporters of the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics,” said Governor's School President Daniel Dorsel, president. “We are excited to strengthen this partnership as both institutions continue to educate and inspire the leaders of tomorrow.”

The GSSM partnership is the latest success in FMU’s booming dual enrollment program. The school reported nearly 500 students – the most ever in the program’s history – from participating Pee Dee high schools and institutions.

The popularity of the programs is expected to grow even further starting fall 2022, said Anna Todd, director of dual enrollment and continuing education at Francis Marion.

“The response we saw from our partner school districts, and especially the participating students, has truly been incredible,” Todd said. “There is such high demand for these courses among area high school aged students. We look forward to the program continuing to grow in the years ahead.”

The odds of increased interest are aided by the fact that FMU will expand its dual enrollment offerings for the fall 2022 to include 23 courses. Courses available to students from participating school districts include biology, business, chemistry, education, psychology, sociology, spanish and several other Fine Arts programs.

For more information on the dual enrollment programs offered at Francis Marion University, visit www.fmarion.edu/dualenrollment/.