FMU graduates 336 at fall commencement events

FLORENCE — Francis Marion University held five in-person commencement ceremonies celebrating the fall 2020 graduating class Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday in in the Smith Center on the FMU campus.
The university awarded 227 baccalaureate degrees and 109 master’s or specialist’s degrees throughout the five ceremonies. Attendance for both guests and university personnel was significantly limited to allow for social distancing. There were approximately 65 graduates at each ceremony. The attendance at each of the five events was below 10 percent of the Smith Center’s capacity.
No honorary doctorates were awarded and no special speaker was invited to deliver a commencement address. However, FMU President Fred Carter spoke briefly at each of the five ceremonies. Carter told the graduates that experiences missed due to the pandemic should be balanced by a sense of accomplishment.
“You’ve lost and gained a fair amount during the past nine months. You have missed some of the excitement of finishing your senior year in a traditional manner,” said Carter. “But you have also gained something of enormous value — the sense of confidence in yourself and your ability to sustain adversity, absorb uncertainty, and to keep your focus on finishing your education and acquiring this degree.”
“No class has ever graduated from this university under more trying circumstances than the spring and fall classes of 2020,” said Carter. “Over the next few decades, you’ll tell your children and grandchildren about this experience. At least, I hope you do; you’ve earned the right.”
FMU recognized 47 students who earned Latin or university honors during the ceremonies.
Students earning Latin Honors in the fall and summer classes of 2020:
Summa Cum Laude (grade point average of 3.9 to 4) — Felisha C. Norton, Jaleesa Perry, Katelyn Marie Thompson, Benjamin W. Lamb, Jr., Jocelyn Briana Calcutt, Kamryn N. Gainey, Christian B. Newton, and Hallie R. Ham.
Magna Cum Laude (grade point average of 3.75-3.89) — Carolyn Fulwood, Ashleigh D. Windham, Cassidy R. Johnson, Cora A. Thomerson, Anna J. Barrineau, Rebecca A. Cantey, Ravin E. Norris, Hanna E. Brown, Kaitlyn D. Huggins, Taylor N. Hucks, and Charles E. Jeffcoat, III.
Cum Laude (grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74) — Mar-Quinton Campbell, Logan A. Haselden, Abigail E. Lesley, Emily B. Elliott, Jamie R. Melton, Jacob P. Parker, Ashley E. Gandy, Rebecca E. Smith, Ashley L. Ray, Devin A. Gregg, Kayla Arthur, Simone A. Parker, Johnayshia M. Lowery, Harley C. Schultz, Jason R. Desai, Assata S. Dunham, Dadria N. Harris, Chelsey E. Gaddy, Sally Hannuneh, Jessica Harney, Jordan L. Gibbs, Maitland E. Weaver, and Ashlin N. Schuster.
Three students who are part of FMU’s honors program graduated with University Honors. To receive University Honors, students must maintain an overall GPA of 3.25 or higher, complete 21 hours of honors courses and maintain a GPA of 3.25 or higher in the honors courses.
University Honors grads were Abigail E. Lesley, Cassidy R. Johnson, and Joshua Thomas Smith.
Graduates were assigned to particular ceremonies by the FMU school or college from which they graduated. The College of Liberal Arts ceremonies were divided into two ceremonies that were held Friday evening and Saturday morning. Graduates from the School of Business and School of Education marched Saturday morning. School of Health Sciences undergraduates were honored at a ceremony Saturday afternoon. School of Health Sciences graduate students were conferred their degrees Saturday evening.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!