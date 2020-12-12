FMU graduates 336 at fall commencement events

FLORENCE — Francis Marion University held five in-person commencement ceremonies celebrating the fall 2020 graduating class Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday in in the Smith Center on the FMU campus.

The university awarded 227 baccalaureate degrees and 109 master’s or specialist’s degrees throughout the five ceremonies. Attendance for both guests and university personnel was significantly limited to allow for social distancing. There were approximately 65 graduates at each ceremony. The attendance at each of the five events was below 10 percent of the Smith Center’s capacity.

No honorary doctorates were awarded and no special speaker was invited to deliver a commencement address. However, FMU President Fred Carter spoke briefly at each of the five ceremonies. Carter told the graduates that experiences missed due to the pandemic should be balanced by a sense of accomplishment.

“You’ve lost and gained a fair amount during the past nine months. You have missed some of the excitement of finishing your senior year in a traditional manner,” said Carter. “But you have also gained something of enormous value — the sense of confidence in yourself and your ability to sustain adversity, absorb uncertainty, and to keep your focus on finishing your education and acquiring this degree.”