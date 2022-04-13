FMU honors top academic achievers

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University’s highest academic achievers were honored during the school’s recent annual awards celebration.
FMU’s Academic Awards Program, which took place on Monday in Chapman Auditorium on the university’s main campus, is an annual recognition of the university’s top students. The awards are selected by appointed committees and faculty of each academic department.
FMU presented six universitywide awards recognizing overall academic performance across all disciplines.
Taylor Boatwright received the President’s Undergraduate Research Award, which was presented by FMU President Dr. Fred Carter.
Other universitywide honors included the Marlboro Pee Dee Electric Cooperative Scholars Award, presented to Payton Russo. Four students received the Duane P. Myers Honors Award: Elizabeth Henry, Dalisay Aldrete, Andrew Howle, and Ashley Prescott.
Jacob Ballington was presented the Honors Student Advisory Council Award, and the Phi Kappa Phi Award was presented to Dalisay Aldrete.
People are also reading…
Eleven students earned Scholastic Achievement Awards, presented by FMU Provost Dr. Peter King: Dalisay Aldrete, Taylor Boatwright, Rylee Bodny, Jessica Butler, Elizabeth Henry, Alex Hweitt, Andrew Howle, Sophia Mitropoulos, Greson McIntyre, Ashley Prescott, and Sierra Sconzo.
The winners of FMU’s academic department awards are categorized below:
College of Liberal Arts
Department of Biology
Outstanding Senior Biology Award – Ke’Ziyah Williamson
Excellence in Biology Research Award – Connor Purvis
Promising Sophomore Biology Award – Clayton Tiller
Department of Chemistry
General Chemistry Award – Kaitlyn Robinson & Thinh Tran
Organic Chemistry Award – Jessica Butler
Analytical Chemistry Award – Daivon Pressley
Outstanding Chemistry Major – Rylee Bodny
W.H. Breazeale Chemistry Major Award – Rylee Bodny
Department of English and Modern Languages
English Award – Avniel Duncan & Ja/Leese Castro
McCrimmon Writing Award – Tabitha Modrell
Playwriting-Screenwriting Award – Ethan Wasche
Katharine S. Boling Memorial Award in Fiction – Daelin Tripp
Richard B. Larsen Memorial Award – Stephen Josey
Robert R. Parham Poetry Award – August Stelzer
Donna H. Goodman Community Service Award – Chastity Johnson
Modern Language Award – Lux Reynolds
Peggy Love McLaughlin Art Award – Ada Smolen-Morton
Department of Fine Arts
Music Industry Award – Taiya Aldridge
Department of History
History Award – Elizabeth Henry
Department of Mass Communication
Mass Communication Award – Lesley Willard
Department of Mathematics
Mathematics Award – Taylor Boatwright, Dalton Buffkin, and Sarah Harkins
Department of Physics and Engineering
Engineering Technology Award – Miguel Arellano-Guevara
Health Physics Award – Anilu Diaz
Computational Physics Award – Garrett Terry
Industrial Engineering Award – Justin Addison
Department of Political Science
Neal D. Thigpen Award in South Carolina Politics and Government – Kennedi Thomas
Department of Psychology
Douglas A. Mandra Memorial Award in Applied Psychology – Alyssa Beall and Hallsy Kellar
L.A. Hoff Psychology Research Award – Ethan Wasche
Mike Jordan Psychology Award – Andrew Howle
Linda M. Summer Social Work Award – Hannah Braddock
Sociology Award – Aaliyah Covington
School of Education
Thomas W. Sills Memorial Award – Amber Solis
James E. Potterfield Award – Dalisay Aldrete
Art Education Award – Emily Thompson Viering
Secondary Education Award – Taylor Boatwright
School of Business
Accounting Award – Julianna Barfield
Computer Science Award – Roland Vu
Economics Award – Michael Rials
Management Award – Sophia Mitropoulos
Management Information Systems Award – Ryan Taylor
Marketing Award – Alvaro Zamora-Sanchez
Finance Award – Jacob Ballington
School of Health Sciences
Healthcare Administration Award – Jacob Tootle
Undergraduate Nursing Award – Nicolette Falvey
Graduate Nursing Award – Julia Sauls
Speech-Language Pathology Award – Velma Mewborn-Bender