FMU hosts Cultural Conversations at 11 a.m. Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University will host the second installment of the year in the Cultural Conversations series at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Palmetto Room of Ervin Dining Hall on campus.

The event will be followed by a lunch at noon.

The two keynote speakers, Dr. Erica Young and Dr. Antonio Cooper, will address the topic of “Family Business: A Discussion of Mental Health in the African American Community.”

“As within other communities, the stigma surrounding mental health poses an obstacle for many within the Black community when it comes to seeking help,” said Todd Couch, president of the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition. “For this reason, the coalition felt a responsibility in terms of starting a conversation around the topic. It is the coalition’s belief that this Cultural Conversation will be a meaningful step toward creating healthier communities.”

The Cultural Conversations series is sponsored by the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition, a faculty organization founded in1995. The coalition seeks to stimulate and enhance cultural awareness, and promote professional development and welfare among faculty, staff and students.