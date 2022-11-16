 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FMU hosts Cultural Conversations at 11 a.m. Thursday

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University will host the second installment of the year in the Cultural Conversations series at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Palmetto Room of Ervin Dining Hall on campus.

The event will be followed by a lunch at noon. 

The two keynote speakers, Dr. Erica Young and Dr. Antonio Cooper, will address the topic of “Family Business: A Discussion of Mental Health in the African American Community.”

“As within other communities, the stigma surrounding mental health poses an obstacle for many within the Black community when it comes to seeking help,” said Todd Couch, president of the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition. “For this reason, the coalition felt a responsibility in terms of starting a conversation around the topic. It is the coalition’s belief that this Cultural Conversation will be a meaningful step toward creating healthier communities.”

People are also reading…

The Cultural Conversations series is sponsored by the African American Faculty and Staff Coalition, a faculty organization founded in1995. The coalition seeks to stimulate and enhance cultural awareness, and promote professional development and welfare among faculty, staff and students.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man charged with 36 counts of breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces more than 50 separate charges in connection with vehicle break ins and gun thefts following a Florence County Sheriff's Office month-long undercover investigation, vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

Suspect arrested after brief Cherokee Road standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Florence Police Department's emergency response team Thursday arrested a suspect with outstanding Florence County Sheriff's Office warrants during an operation on Cherokee Road in Florence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland blast: Escalation fears eased as NATO says missile not Russian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert