FMU releases spring honor rolls

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University named 425 full-time students and 42 part-time students to its President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

In addition, 443 full-time students and 43 part-time students made the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher for the semester. Dean’s List students have earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749 for the semester.

A complete listing of the students follows:

President’s List – Full-Time Students

College of Liberal Arts

Andrew Walter Ackerman of Andrews, SC; Taniya Ariel Aldridge of Rock Hill, SC; Andrew Thomas Alexander of Florence, SC; Kristen MacKenzie Allen of Timmonsville, SC; Gary Alan Altman of Florence, SC; Beyonce Andrews of Acworth, GA; Summer Lynn Bailey of Marion, SC; Vladimir Soschin Balakhnin of Florence, SC; Jacob Lee Ballington of West Columbia, SC; Jenna R Barino of Latta, SC; Aidan Barrett Barker of Seneca, SC; Madison P Bedenbaugh of Florence, SC; Mary Kathryn Bey of Charleston, SC; Taylor Nicole Boatwright of Florence, SC; Rylee Laurine Bodony of Goose Creek, SC; Brianna Shianne Bradley of North Charleston, SC; Andrew M Brain of Loris, SC; Michael M Bristow of Florence, SC; Mark Britt of Lamar, SC; McKenzie Renea Browder of Darlington, SC; Collin J. Brown of Florence, SC; Tyler Louise Brown of Kingstree, SC; Jillian S Buffkin of Marion, SC; Mackenzie Patricia Burghard of Conway, SC; Jessica A Butler of Effingham, SC; Saphire Angelique Campbell of Florence, SC; Devan McArthur Campbell of Greer, SC; Kaylin Nicole Campbell of Patrick, SC; Anna Maria Capra of High Point, NC; Alexis B Carter of Sellers, SC; Camryn Lee Cassetori of Wilkes Barre, PA; Dawson Kenneth Chandler of Florence, SC; Farouk Abdul-Ghani Chatila of Florence, SC; Santana Frehley Christmas of Bishopville, SC; Caleb Myrddin Clark of Saint Stephen, SC; Kasandra Morgan Clark of Saint Stephen, SC; Katelyn Grace Coker of Lake City, SC; Savannah Leigh Collins of Mullins, SC; Emily Faith Cooper of Florence, SC; Benjamin Daniel Courtney of Scranton, SC; Aaliyah T Covington of Bennettsville, SC; Dylan Michael Cowdright of Florence, SC; James O'Neal Creel of Hemingway, SC; Deirdre Cameron Currin of Hartsville, SC; Jessica Brionne Davis of Florence, SC; Jerel Tyreek Dawkins of Union, SC; Jatavia Alexis Dixon of Hartsville, SC; Kathryn V Dooley of Columbia, SC; Cullen Carlysle Dore of Fort Mill, SC; Avniel Duncan of Florence, SC; Jaiden Nicole Dunigan of West Columbia, SC; Robert Means Dunklin of Florence, SC; Gentry Grace Durham of Pickens, SC; McKenna Elizabeth Dynan of Florence, SC; Ainara Eizaguirre Irastorza of Hernani, VA; Sarah A Fender of Florence, SC; Dylan Timothy Finkbeiner of Simpsonville, SC; Mary Clair Finklea Floyd of Pamplico, SC; David John Fonseca of Florence, SC; Rikhya Ca'laysha Ford of Florence, SC; Ryan Lee Forney of Mullins, SC; Elizabeth Elaine Fortner of Elgin, SC; Richard Hamilton Frazier of Hartsville, SC; Michael Dupree Frye of Galivants Ferry, SC; Alexandra Hope Frye of Galivants Ferry, SC; Haley A. Gainey of Conway, SC; Briston Whitly Gerrald of Mullins, SC; Kaylee E Gillespie of Pickens, SC; Lillian Alexis Gilliard of Alcolu, SC; Courtney Ryan Gray of Sellers, SC; Cassie D Gray of Sellers, SC; James Earl Gray of Florence, SC; Ny'zeria Aleaka Greene of Georgetown, SC; Annalena Jacqueline Griffin of Taylors, SC; Anne Elizabeth Gubbins; Chanelle Hanberry of Warrenville, SC; James Wesley Hanna of Florence, SC; Kennedy Alexis Hartfield of Johnsonville, SC; Kiersten Delaney Hartfield of Johnsonville, SC; Kimberly Snow Hayes of FLORENCE, SC; Kimberly Snow Hayes of Florence, SC; Stephen Michael Hellmig of Darlington, SC; Eli Timothy Hellmig of Darlington, SC; Janecia Briana Hemingway of Conway, SC; Rachael R Hennenkamp of Wake Forest, NC; Elizabeth Marie Henry of Latta, SC; Areyana Nicole Henry of Darlington, SC; Elizabeth Amber Herndon of North Augusta, SC; Caleb Montgomery Hewitt of Nichols, SC; Alyse Suzanne Hewitt of Mount Pleasant, SC; Markel D. Hines of Florence, SC; Todd Housand of Florence, SC; Tori Renae Hubbard of Wallace, SC; Matthew Evan Huggins of Timmonsville, SC; Amaya Shadiyah-Arie Hush of Fort Mill, SC; Lindsay Faith Hutchinson of pamplico, SC; Jared Jackson Ivey of Dillon, SC; Lelandra Eshe Jarvis of Jackson, SC; Angelina Sheela Catherine Jayapuram of Marion, SC; Philip Thomas Jeffcoat of Florence, SC; Hanna Nicole Jeffords of Florence, SC; Ryan Christopher Johnson of Dillon, SC; Chasity Mae Johnson of Myrtle Beach, SC; Alayna Leeann Johnson of Florence, SC; Kirk Duvall Johnson of Florence, SC; Stephen McKenzie Josey of Darlington, SC; Stanislaw Kansiewicz of Dalzell, SC; Nakuyo Margaret Kantai of Wayne, NE; Anna Caroline Khalil of Dillon, SC; Jayla Lynnae King of Grapevine, TX; Liberty Jordyn Koehling of Florence, SC; James Allen Land of Florence, SC; Zoie Elizabeth Larkins of Kingsport, TN; Noah Wayne Lewis of Mullins, SC; Savannah Grace Lewter of Hopkins, SC; Breanna Ashton Lisenby of Florence, SC; Amber Mattalyn Lockliear of Salters, SC; Destieni La'sha Lyons of Anderson, SC; Kylie Elizabeth Martin of Florence, SC; Summer Alexis Matthews of Kingstree, SC; Jasmyne Alexis May of Sanford, NC; Demetric Jascere McCall of Dillon, SC; Morgan Victoria McCaskill of Effingham, SC; James Michael McClam of Florence, SC; Reina Chardrice McCullough of Lancaster, SC; Emery Christine McCutcheon of Lake City, SC; Nicole Danielle McDonald of Cades, SC; Timothy Avery McGee of Florence, SC; Deandria Danai McKelvie of Sumter, SC; Tamara C McLaurin of Bennettsville, SC; Tallon G McPherson of Hartsville, SC; Garrett Miller of Florence, SC; Kaylie P Miller of Sellers, SC; Bailey Ashton Mitchell of Florence, SC; Jacob Mobley of Florence, SC; Dacia Danielle Molette of Myrtle Beach, SC; Briana Elizabeth Monarca of Leesville, SC; Michael Avery Moody of Dillon, SC; Allie Elaine Moore of Pamplico, SC; Warren Pierce Morris of Johnsonville, SC; Layla Mariyah Murray of Williamston, SC; Stephen Matthew Nelson of North Augusta, SC; Morgan Ashleigh O'Melia of Greenville, SC; Caleb Stephen Oakley of Mullins, SC; Hedaya Olajuwon of Rock Hill, SC; Taylor Osbourn of Lakeview, SC; Riley May Osbourn of Lake View, SC; Blakely Elizabeth Owens of Andrews, SC; LeeAnn Elizabeth Parker of Quinby, SC; Nikiben Kiranbhai Patel of Timmonsville, SC; Ashtyn Elizabeth Patterson of Andersonville, TN; Ellie Ballentine Payne of Florence, SC; Maya Juliet Peeples of Barnwell, SC; Gabriella Kristine Perla of Greenville, SC; William J Phillips of Hartsville, SC; Austin Mark Powers of Timmonsville, SC; Rainey Elizabeth Powers of Florence, SC; Ariana Louise Prete of Murrells Inlet, SC; Connor Lee Purvis of Effingham, SC; Enya M Ramos-Rodriguez of Florence, SC; Jerniah E'lissa Ramsey of Andrews, SC; Harmony Ranice Redfearn of Cheraw, SC; Jordan F Reichardt of Marion, SC; Hujinnan Ren of Kingstree, SC; Tristan Shane Reynolds of St. Stephen, SC; Samuel Luke Richardson of Florence, SC; Diana S Rico Gil of Florence, SC; Tiffany Robinson of North Charleston, SC; Victoria Luisa Rogers of Hartsville, SC; Lindsey Morgan Roof of Lexington, SC; Eleanor Ruby Rosenberry of Bluffton, SC; Victoria Louise Rowell of Salters, SC; Amy Jo Rowzee of Hartsville, SC; Pablo Gil Royo; Jazmine D. Salley of Green Pond, SC; Paul Bryan Sanchez of Florence, SC; Isaac A Savereno of Timmonsville, SC; Sierra Sconzo of Timmonsville, SC; Amber F Shannon of Florence, SC; Gracie Simpson of Cheraw, SC; Matthew Ian Simpson of Cheraw, SC; Haley Victoria Sink of Moseley, VA; Matthew J Skipper of Florence, SC; Brailey Nicole Sloan of Florence, SC; Jessica S. Smith of Moncks Corner, SC; John Robert Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC; Nathaniel Clark Smith of Florence, SC; Alexander Todd Smith of Florence, SC; Darian Braxton Smith of Darlington, SC; Lily Marie Stelzer of Summerville, SC; Kelsey Ava Streett of Florence, SC; Brittany MacE Talbott of Florence, SC; Cassidy Faith Tanner of Johnsonville, SC; Taylor Elizabeth Tanner of Kingstree, SC; Kara Elizabeth Tanner of Hemingway, SC; Jadelyn Joan Taylor of Clover, SC; Alyssa Ann Teaster of Pamplico, SC; Emily Teal Thigpen of Manning, SC; Kennedi Alexius Thomas of Irmo, SC; Jada Ciara Thompson of Mullins, SC; Brittany Abagail Todd of Aynor, SC; Wesley Samuel Townsend of coward, SC; Thinh Xuan Tran of Florence, SC; Grace Marie Trautman of Burlington, WI; Daelin McKenzie Tripp of Longs, SC; Madison Lynn Tripp of Bethune, SC; Carlos Fernando Valenzuela of Florence, SC; Austin Vienna; Emily Thompson Viering of Effingham, SC; Emilierose D Volpe of Florence, SC; Samuel Fred Wachter of Sumter, SC; Tearah Da'Shay Walker of Myrtle Beach, SC; Lily Michelle Walton of Charlotte, NC; Devin S Warren of Greenville, SC; Ethan Christopher Wasche of Florence, SC; Luke Ryan Watkins of Florence, SC; Emily Morgan Weaver of Olanta, SC; Tiana Wheeler of Florence, SC; Nilah Claire Whitfield of Florence, SC; Ni'ya Shamiece Whitfield of Bennettsville, SC; Lesley Hope Willard of Florence, SC; Keziyah N Williamson of Florence, SC; Brianna Wilson of Effingham, SC; Liam Bailey Winburn of Florence, SC; Jarrod L Woodland of Florence, SC; Yohan-Steve Yebga; Jackson Parker Young of Lugoff, SC

School of Business

Julianna M Barfield of Florence, SC; Elyanna Grace Bauer of Florence, SC; Cameron McKenzie Bell of Florence, SC; Ian Sheldon Bethea of Latta, SC; Kayla Ashley Bispo of Florence, SC; Ja'nya Louise Breeden of Florence, SC; Stephen Allan Brown of Effingham, SC; Ishan Chodha of Florence, SC; Sydney Ann Conner of Florence, SC; Jessica Dardy of Hartsville, SC; Brody Darr of Florence, SC; Pierre De Caevel of Florence, SC; Daniel Carson Dixon of Hartsville, SC; David John Fonseca of Florence, SC; Austin Lee Freeman of Florence, SC; Julia Ruth Fulmer of Marion, SC; Connor Alexander Garris of Marion, SC; Ronisha Mary Lee Genwright of Mullins, SC; Noah C Henderson of Dillon, SC; Jordan Louise Higbe of Andrews, SC; Jordan F Hinson of Chester, SC; Jessica T. Horne of Florence, SC; Samuel L Howell of Florence, SC; Prentis Grainger Howle of Darlington, SC; Javorius Jackson of Florence, SC; Christopher Eugene Jacobs of Florence, SC; Aleksandr Jergensen of Florence, SC; Ryan Matthew Johnson of Galivants Ferry, SC; Jamison Caleb Kirby of Florence, SC; Jonathan Norris Lee of Florence, SC; Kimo Rolf Eckhard Lemke of Hamburg; Michael Lindley of Florence, SC; Adam Mays of Florence, SC; Hunter Owen McGee of Bishopville, SC; Madison Gabrielle McPhail of Hartsville, SC; Hermon Mikael of Florence, SC; Sophia Anastasia Mitropoulos of Florence, SC; Triny Trang Nguyen of Manning, SC; Alicia Marie Otto; Mileia Owens of Charlotte, NC; Sarah Brittany Petereit of Florence, SC; Amana Pickens of Stone Mountain, GA; Evan Hudson Platt of Florence, SC; Prakhar Rampalli of Kingstree, SC; Michael C. Rials of Florence, SC; Farid Oj Saintcyr Jr of Miami, FL; Jacob Lee Schwartz of West Columbia, SC; Ethan Tyler Scott of Manning, SC; Madeline Faye Severance of Darlington, SC; Abby Barrett Stewart of Hartsville, SC; Lucas Timothy Tanner of Johnsonville, SC; Ryan Alexander Taylor of Effingham, SC; Olivia Madison Vanhouten of Lugoff, SC; Gerome John Palapuz Vergara of Florence, SC; Roland Gia Vu of Lake City, SC; Jeremy Alan Wallace of Cheraw, SC; Chandler Owen Ward of Georgetown, SC; Lane Hoyt Ward of Scranton, SC; Paige Wise; Jamie Suzanne Wrenn of Hartsville, SC; Caitlin Adair Yarborough of Timmonsville, SC; Emily Ann Yarborough of Darlington, SC; Alvaro Zamora Sanchez of Madrid

School of Education

Dalisay Paola Aldrete of Aiken, SC; Bethany Margaret Alford of Johnsonville, SC; Chloe Elizabeth Allen of Florence, SC; Kalei Bryanna Babb of Florence, SC; Kelsea E Baker of Sumter, SC; Kearson Alexandria Bean of Fork, SC; Mary Elizabeth Beasley of Society Hill, SC; Savannah Michelle Bird of Florence, SC; Corrine Nicole Bispo of Florence, SC; Jordan Alexis Black of Darlington, SC; Mykenna Cheryl Blankenship of Hartsville, SC; Sarah Elizabeth Boardwine of Darlington, SC; Christopher James Boone of Florence, SC; Sarah Nicole Borck of Florence, SC; Madeline Nicole Cannon of Florence, SC; Madison Blake Cantey of Cades, SC; Lindsey Taylor Collins of Timmonsville, SC; Shamyria Dashia Davis of Eutawville, SC; Michaela H Dennis of Hemingway, SC; Elaine Noele' Detamore of Ridgeville, SC; Brooke Ann Dickerson of Georgetown, SC; Christina F. Dimmery of Marion, SC; Shannoi Kay-Monique Dixon of Blythewood, SC; Sarah Rose Driggers of Mauldin, SC; Sarah Mixon Eaddy of Lamar, SC; Alexander Carroll Elliott of Mullins, SC; Gracie Diane Epps of Darlington, SC; Mallory P Feagin of Johnsonville, SC; Darius Antrell Goodwin of Bamberg, SC; Alyssa Renee Graves of Florence, SC; Rachel E. Gregg of Florence, SC; Christian M. Hames of Ladson, SC; Blake Tristen Hatchell of Latta, SC; Tyniece R Hemingway of Longs, SC; Kendall N. Herring of Aynor, SC; Logan Elizabeth Holladay of Georgetown, SC; Ky'daisia Holmes of Walterboro, SC; Tempest D Hudson of Timmonsville, SC; Savannah Brooke Huneycutt of Florence, SC; Lauren Elizabeth Hyman of Pamplico, SC; Hanna L Kincaid of Florence, SC; Ahmad Tindal Leggette of Lugoff, SC; Whitney Nicole Lynch of Pamplico, SC; Abigail Martin of Lugoff, SC; Caroline L McClam of Florence, SC; Ja'quasia Nakia McCormick of Dillon, SC; Mallory Grace McKenzie of Mc Bee, SC; Dani-Reed Marie McKenzie of Mc Bee, SC; Abbey Elizabeth McLean of Coward, SC; Zoe Abigail McPherson of Florence, SC; Maegan E Miles of Florence, SC; Madison C. Moody of Lake View, SC; Brittany A Moore of Mullins, SC; A'bria Adriana Moore of Lugoff, SC; Amber Elizabeth Mumford of Bennettsville, SC; Haven Skye Owens of Chesterfield, SC; Alexis Adams Parker of Florence, SC; Eryieal Diasia Brea Peoples of Rock Hill, SC; Melinda Casey Prescott of Dillon, SC; Thomas Jake Provenzano of Mount Pleasant, SC; Deanna Paige Reynolds of Scranton, SC; Caroline Cantey Robinson of Manning, SC; Tina Robinson of North Charleston, SC; Emily Kate Romesburg of Marion, SC; Savana Ann Rosson of Leesville, SC; Payton R Russo of Florence, SC; Germanye Catrina Sinkler of Bennettsville, SC; Alayna Irene Smith of Darlington, SC; Mary Kathleen Smith of Greenwood, SC; Jessica M Sohner of Florence, SC; Meagan Catherine Stassi of York, SC; Misty Stubbs of Dillon, SC; Allison Tanner of Florence, SC; Annabelle Grace Tedder of Florence, SC; Allison P Thompson of Timmonsville, SC; Lexie Paige Turner of Mullins, SC; Whitley A Turner of Florence, SC; Cienna Faith Turner of Timmonsville, SC; Kamryn Windham Tyner of Florence, SC; Gisela Jasmine Vasquez of Rock Hill, SC; Hayleigh Jade Watrous of Florence, SC; Taylor Elizabeth Welch of Florence, SC; Megan Paige Wilkes of Bennettsville, SC; Lacey H Willard of Florence, SC; Joe Nathan Wilson of Kingstree, SC

School of Health Sciences

Taylor Cheyenne Arnette of Dillon, SC; Sarah Faith Atkinson of Effingham, SC; Joshua Aaron Barrett of Florence, SC; Lakayla Bethea-McRae of Mullins, SC; Brayden Lee Brown of Darlington, SC; Dollecia B Coad of Irmo, SC; Samantha Lynn Cook of Nichols, SC; Carson Olivia Cribb of Marion, SC; Delaney Jade Elliott of Florence, SC; Jordan Grace Elliott of Nichols, SC; Alyzabeth B Floyd of Lake City, SC; Abigail Leigh Floyd of Hemingway, SC; Zachary Gamba of Summerville, SC; Mellet Rogers Garrison of Florence, SC; Mary Dominique Obejero Gillera of Florence, SC; Anwain Mikkel Graham of Florence, SC; Abigail Fay Grosick of Florence, SC; Maja M Guerreso of Florence, SC; Dhanya Alicia Gurujwada of Florence, SC; Anna Guyon of Florence, SC; Abigail Elizabeth Haines of Dillon, SC; Camryn Evonne Harris of Florence, SC; Payton Alyssa Hartfield of Johnsonville, SC; Radisha H. Hudson of Georgetown, SC; Chasity Mae Johnson of Myrtle Beach, SC; Haley Wrenn Lake of Lexington, SC; Naphis Llanos of Sanford, FL; Chastity Cuentes Lubang of Greenwood, SC; Rebecca Hailey Martin of Johnsonville, SC; Taylor Matthews of Florence, SC; Audrey Jane McKenzie of Florence, SC; Sofia M Montes of Ladson, SC; Jordan Taylor Moore of Florence, SC; Caroline Elizabeth Morris of Hartsville, SC; Bethany Arlene Park of Florence, SC; Paula Leylany Patron-Garcia of Myrtle Beach, SC; Ashlynn B Perry of Hemingway, SC; Martina Yzabelle Fernandez Ricardo of Darlington, SC; Kaitlyn Alora Robinson of Hartsville, SC; Brianna Kaley Russell of Timmonsville, SC; Mary Hampton Singleton of Florence, SC; Morgan Brooke Smith of Florence, SC; Tamia Labresha Stewart of Sumter, SC; Harrison Lee Stokes of Florence, SC; Carleigh Elizabeth Stroud of Nichols, SC; Vandi Louise Timmons of Lake City, SC; Natalie Kay Walton of Charlotte, NC; Ariana Maria Washington of Hartsville, SC; Madison Alexis White of Hartsville, SC; Rachel Ellen White of Hartsville, SC

President’s List – Part-Time Students

College of Liberal Arts

Jacob Tyler Benton of Florence, SC; Heather Grace Buie of Florence, SC; Nichole Catherine Clark of Florence, SC; Alexis L Cook of Effingham, SC; Brice T Dixon of Pamplico, SC; Nicholas Phillip Dolen of Dalzell, SC; Zane Manfred Duncan of Conway, SC; Arial Gwendolyn Durant of Darlington, SC; Anna Miles Gause of Florence, SC; Nick T. Hill of Amarillo, TX; Jamie Kuflik of Ware Shoals, SC; Marina N. MacK of Hartsville, SC; McKayla Leigh Miller of Darlington, SC; Holly A. Moore of Florence, SC; Dakota Jarrett Powell of Johnsonville, SC; Sydney A Price of Florence, SC; Olivia Gamble Smith of Florence, SC; Ada Reed Smolen-Morton of Florence, SC; Kayla Denise Tarte of Effingham, SC; Lauren Elizabeth Taylor of Effingham, SC; Tiana Wheeler of Florence, SC; Joshua Andrew Woods of Patrick, SC

School of Business

Sylvia R. Jones of Dillon, SC; Mark J. Lights of Greenwood, SC; Bhakti Sandipkumar Patel of Florence, SC; Amanda Catherine Ries of Florence, SC; Amber Megan Spease of Society Hill, SC; Dyilane Lewis Wigfall of Orangeburg, SC

School of Education

Kaitlin Dale Jaggers of Florence, SC; Kristin Noel Jones of Columbia, SC; Hope Christine Moore of Effingham, SC

School of Health Sciences

Thomas F. Allen of Florence, SC; Dargan Elizabeth Bateman of Florence, SC; Franchesska Shuntell Davis of Greenville, SC; Mary Young Dorrell of Lake City, SC; Lacarol Monae Dupree of Darlington, SC; Valiza Regene Hamilton of Hamer, SC; Staci Humphrey of Fork, SC; Shady Nashaat Khalil of Dillon, SC; Taylor Grace McLaurin of Florence, SC; Helen Partin of Columbia, SC; Parris N. Smith of Murrells Inlet, SC

Dean’s List – Full-Time Students

College of Liberal Arts

Alexis Rebecca Albright of Easley, SC; William Matthew Altman of Johnsonville, SC; Hailey Mason Altman of Hemingway, SC; Evan Hunter Ardis of Sumter, SC; Miguel Arellano-Guevara of Pamplico, SC; Rachel Lynn Atkinson of Latta, SC; Victoria Rae Atkinson of Mullins, SC; John Denny Bailey of Blackville, SC; Hollie Elizabeth-Leigh Barker of Fayetteville, NC; Braeden Thomas Barnett of Galivants Ferry, SC; Jahylin Chordell Baxter of Manning, SC; Lona Brooke Beck of Florence, SC; Jazmin Lashaye Bellamy of Longs, SC; Patrick Jason Belt of Mullins, SC; Ronald G Benton of Hartsville, SC; Amairamy Lizbeth Bernal-Broca of Dillon, SC; Harrison Thomas Bigham of Florence, SC; Tatyana Emonie Bloomfield of Cheraw, SC; Johnathan Kaleb Boags of Charleston, SC; Malaysia Allison Boulware of Winnsboro, SC; Aubrey Erin Boulware of Florence, SC; Anna Elise Boyce of Elgin, SC; Carol Mercedes Brockington of Darlington, SC; Samareyah Lazalea Butler of Charleston, SC; Jordan Shayne Campbell of Mullins, SC; Caleb Joseph Carbone of Charleston, SC; Chaunasei A. Carter of Denmark, SC; Kristen Marie Carter of Myrtle Beach, SC; Samuel Johnston Cathcart of Winnsboro, SC; Sophie Rebecca Chambella of Bluffton, SC; Guillermina Perez Chilton of Lamar, SC; Christal Angel Coard of Columbia, SC; Meisha Nichelle Coles of Florence, SC; Diney C Collazo of Florence, SC; Allison Nicole Collins of Florence, SC; Keisha Cox of Cheraw, SC; Kendra Leigh Cox of Effingham, SC; Syrena Doreen Creecy of Florence, SC; Crystal Lynn Crockett of Lancaster, SC; Tracy Leona Darby of Hemingway, SC; McKenna Leigh Davis of Chesterfield, SC; Rachel Lynn Davis of Mechanicsville, VA; Mary Grace Davis of Myrtle Beach, SC; Charles Jacob Debruhl of Kershaw, SC; Payton Tess Devers of Florence, SC; Matthew Jason Dooley of Lexington, SC; Logan E Dowdell of Goose Creek, SC; Melanie Elizabeth Dozier of Darlington, SC; Alicia Marie Eldridge of Florence, SC; Adam Erik Ernberg of Solvesborg; Tiffany Michelle Evans of Darlington, SC; Hailey Renee Fleming of Chesterfield, SC; Calina Corine Floyd of Lynchburg, SC; Madison Denise Floyd of Lake City, SC; Riley Michele Floyd of Myrtle Beach, SC; Anna Floyd of Kingstree, SC; Caroline Alexis Floyd of Florence, SC; Dalyah Fore of Duncan, SC; Abigail Marie Fosberry of Ladys Island, SC; Alaina Quinn Franklin of Florence, SC; Shaniyah Fullard of Florence, SC; Charles Joseph Fuller of Rock Hill, SC; Sherly Giovanna Garcia-Barrientos of Turbeville, SC; Zion Elijah Gaskins of Chesterfield, VA; Chandler Miles Gause of Lake City, SC; Kobe D George of Florence, SC; Taylor L Goodwin of Lugoff, SC; Breshauna Kiara Gordon of Jonesville, SC; Abigail Morgan Graham of Florence, SC; Ethan Clyburn Grantham of Dalzell, SC; MacKenzie Leigh Gregory of Hemingway, SC; Rachel Madison Griffin of Pamplico, SC; Anna Louise Guerriero of Florence, SC; Alexandra Grace Hall of Florence, SC; Lakin Skyler Hanna of Lancaster, SC; Logan Makayla Hanna of Lake City, SC; Landon Joseph Hardee of Hemingway, SC; Elka Mae Hartley of Hartsville, SC; Piper Reid Hartley of Florence, SC; Katherine Reese Harward of Coward, SC; Kenneth J Hellmig of Florence, SC; Haizley L Herndon of Myrtle Beach, SC; Adia Marie Horvath of Dillon, SC; Malorie Rebecca Howle of Hartsville, SC; Alaina Hudson of Columbia, SC; Lydia Grace Hyman of Florence, SC; Cyrus Tyate Ingram of Society Hill, SC; Kelsey Elizabeth Ioffreda of Florence, SC; William Patrick Jeffords of Pamplico, SC; Lauren Elyse Jenkins-White of Charleston, SC; Heidi Noelle Jones of Sumter, SC; Andrew Gary Jordan of Hartsville, SC; Danielle Leann Karacson of Bartow, FL; Ethan Mitchell King of Florence, SC; Tanner Brooks King of Hartsville, SC; Casey Kendra Kurent of Auburndale, FL; Kylie D Lance of Lugoff, SC; Andrew Jeremiah Lance of Columbia, SC; Carson Elizabeth Lee of Florence, SC; Thomas McKinley Levister; Joshua Maurice Lewis of Great Falls, SC; Jakiera Lewis of Florence, SC; Isaiah Jordan Lindholm of Darlington, SC; Larry Dean Lisenby of Florence, SC; Emily Nicole Llewellyn of Florence, SC; Britton Elizabeth Logan of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Jacob Alexander Long of Greenville, SC; Maya Julia Lucas of Charleston, SC; Trinity Lunn of Blythewood, SC; Madison Bailey Lynch of Timmonsville, SC; Hanna Rose Mabbutt of Florence, SC; Megan Elizabeth Matsil of Indian Land, SC; Caitlin Renae Matthews of Coward, SC; Hunter James McAdams of Florence, SC; Caleb Ethan McCarley of Hartsville, SC; Samantha Devonnie McCrea of Lake City, SC; Alexis Brianna McCrea of Hemingway, SC; Jhameeka Magarita Michelle McCullum of Darlington, SC; Caroline Ann McDade of Myrtle Beach, SC; Deondre Nazir McDuffie of Columbia, SC; Keely Braxton McLain of Maryville, TN; Gabrielle Erin McLeod of Sumter, SC; Lizbet E Medrano of Pamplico, SC; Johnera Ra'shae Miller of Saint Matthews, SC; Colton T Mims of Pamplico, SC; Dale Lee Mixon of Hartsville, SC; John Michael Mixon of Hartsville, SC; Ashton Michael Mixon of Lynchburg, SC; Tabitha Micael Modrell of Lamar, SC; Andrew Moore of Effingham, SC; Erica Dy'shikkia Moses of Florence, SC; Keyondra Vontashia Mungo of Chesterfield, SC; Jasmine Myers of Gadsden, SC; Morgan E Neal of Timmonsville, SC; Joshua Lee Nettles of Effingham, SC; Sa'nyah Xaria Nivens of Chesterfield, SC; Laurin Elizabeth Bailey Nodine of Wellford, SC; Dominic Thomas Orrico of Florence, SC; Sydney Elizabeth Osman of Florence, SC; Meridith Kay Outlaw of Mcbee, SC; Erin Elizabeth Pacay of Nichols, SC; Elsie Morrah Padgett of Florence, SC; Austin Baron Page of Bethune, SC; Jacob Patrick Parker of Cheraw, SC; Sarah Dawn Paschal of Dillon, SC; Kiera Nicole Pelzer of Dorchester, SC; Brayden Eugene Pender of North Augusta, SC; Karla Perez Victoria of Goose Creek, SC; Kamryn Tennille Phillips of Chesterfield, SC; Samiya S Pinckney of Moncks Corner, SC; Ryan Seth Pittington of Patrick, SC; Ashley Michelle Poston of Florence, SC; Andrew Geddis Powell of Darlington, SC; Jacob B Prete of Murrells Inlet, SC; William Colby Quick of Patrick, SC; Clayton Foster Raines of Six Mile, SC; Bishop Webb Ridenhour of Florence, SC; Javren David Rodriguez of Florence, SC; Robert Dean Russell of Florence, SC; Luis Angel Sanchez Chavez of Moncks Corner, SC; Isaac Jaden Schuck of Reno, NV; Gianna A Scuderi of Conway, SC; Brittany Nicole Sehnke of Florence, SC; Zachary Frederick Seiss of Florence, SC; Zachary Frederick Seiss of Florence, SC; Tristan Reace Shird of Johnsonville, SC; Frances Elaine Singletary of Lake City, SC; Aleah Marche Smalls of Rock Hill, SC; Lauren Nicole Smallwood of Waycross, GA; Andrew Logan Smith of Mullins, SC; Janise Moriah Spann of Dalzell, SC; Ian Malachi Spivey of Marion, SC; Rheanna C Sports of Bennettsville, SC; Austin Tyler Stafford of Darlington, SC; John Andrew Starling of Florence, SC; Leah Elizabeth Stone of Johnsonville, SC; Joseph Dennis Stork of Florence, SC; Kamila Tempestt Strother of Florence, SC; Garrett Roy Swanson of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Bonnie Christine Tanner of Johnsonville, SC; Chelsea Brianna Taylor of Latta, SC; David Mark Taylor of Darlington, SC; Katie L. Taylor of Latta, SC; Leah Ann Tedder of Florence, SC; Kalia Devonna Elaine Thomas of Bennettsville, SC; Clayton D Tiller of Lamar, SC; Christopher Vasilakis of Florence, SC; Kristian Monisha Wall of Columbia, SC; Taylor Ann Walters of Dillon, SC; Gracen E Watts of Lynchburg, SC; Caitlyn Hayleigh Weaver of Olanta, SC; Rylan Darrell Weaver of Timmonsville, SC; Amber Cassidy Webb of Columbia, SC; Dallas Delbert Welch of Sumter, SC; Destiny Ex'skyah White of Fort Mill, SC; Cretessa White of Mullins, SC; Jordan Nicole White of Summerville, SC; Torie E Williamson of Sumter, SC; Maia Z. Wilson of Saint George, SC; Quasia Tysheyana Woods of Marion, SC; Meredith Ann Worthington of Florence, SC; Kiersten Yom of Summerville, SC

School of Business

Skyler Elizabeth Atkinson-Muldrow Manning, SC; Joshua Bruce Barefoot Hartsville, SC; Javier Bello Perez Florence, SC; Jose Luis Benitez Canelo hialeah, FL; Brandon James Bevan of Florence, SC; Sydney Elizabeth Blass of Summerville, SC; David Bodson; Juan Sebastian Caballero Laverde; Jacob Dylan Cannon of Florence, SC; Joshua Owen Carr of Florence, SC; Sierra Rose Carter of Florence, SC; John Anderson Castro Rodriguez; Kenley Nicole Caudle of Hartsville, SC; Caleb Matthew Church of Florence, SC; Robert Francis Fulmer Collins of Ravenel, SC; Damon Brandon Cook of Johnsonville, SC; Kollin Jason Crepeau of Fort Mill, SC; Jose Ignacio Curvelo; Sarah Elizabeth Davis of Edgemoor, SC; Liam Gabriel Day; Felipe Valente De Moraes of Naples, FL; Linsey Anne Downey of Little River, SC; Shakira Chalena Eaddy of Florence, SC; Cassondra Michelle Edgemon of Florence, SC; Christian M Fennell of Florence, SC; Leonel Gonzalez Hernandez; James Daniel Hayes of Florence, SC; Adam Matthew Heaster of Florence, SC; Robert Hunter Herlong of Marion, SC; Nick Huenig; Ryan Maxwell Hunter of Blythewood, SC; William Evan Jackson of Darlington, SC; Jalecia Jackson of Columbia, SC; Robert E Jordan of Florence, SC; Gabriel Radoslavova Karatantcheva of Florence, SC; Yianni Evangelos Krasias of Florence, SC; Lindsey Claire Larrimore of Florence, SC; Wilson Chandler Long of Lake City, SC; Christopher Adam Martin of Scranton, SC; Julie Martincova; Alexandria D Matthews of Scranton, SC; Colin Michael McCabe of Milledgeville, GA; Kelsey D. McLaughlin of Effingham, SC; Jacob Lee McVicker of Florence, SC; Matthew Aycock Mendelsohn of Greer, SC; Peyton Killingsworth Michaels of Florence, SC; Finn Moloney Millians of Peachtree City, GA; Emma Michelle Moberg of Stokesdale, NC; Agathe Montlouis; Ansley Gena Moore of Florence, SC; Sammi Mushtaq of Florence, SC; Ananiah Elena Fe Myers of Florence, SC; Tibalt Tung Nguyen of Manning, SC; Robert Coleman Norris of Florence, SC; Nicholas James Palumbo of Metuchen, NJ; Tyler Anthony Pearson of Marion, SC; Jada Charnice Pearson of Columbia, SC; Rivers Ethan Poston of Hemingway, SC; Hannah Thomas Powell of Lake City, SC; Palmer Cole Richburg of Sumter, SC; Benjamin David Rivers of Lancaster, SC; Blake Giovanni Rogers of Florence, SC; Tionne Kendell Rollins of Tallahassee, FL; Alexander Schulze; Shymia L Scipio of Florence, SC; Vincent Mario Semsey of Florence, SC; Joseph Braxton Shelley of Florence, SC; Matthew Sikking of Florence, SC; Nicolas Campos Silva of Orlando, FL; Malique Jarrell Simpson of North Charleston, SC; Markus Skjelstad of Florence, SC; Tyler Jacob Smith of Florence, SC; Miyah Lasherron Smith of Marion, SC; Chandler Holt Sox of Lexington, SC; Jackson F Stanley of Florence, SC; Savannah MacKenzie Steen of Florence, SC; Trinity Hydria Stevenson of Branchville, SC; Micayla Leann Taylor of Florence, SC; Luis Antonio Villarreal of Okatie, SC; Mauri Naomi Viness of Dunwoody, GA; Madison Olivia Wilkes of Turbeville, SC; Elizabeth Regina Willard of Pageland, SC; Herbert Lee Williams of Lugoff, SC

School of Education

Layton Mikayla Berry of Turbeville, SC; Layton Mikayla Berry of Turbeville, SC; Jacquelyn Racquelle Ceaser of Florence, SC; Jacquelyn Racquelle Ceaser of Florence, SC; Sydney Marie Corley of Florence, SC; Sydney Marie Corley of Florence, SC; Yamilet Sanchez Cruz of Timmonsville, SC; Yamilet Sanchez Cruz of Timmonsville, SC; Holli N Daniel of Pawleys Island, SC; Holli N Daniel of Pawleys Island, SC; Tayshaun Jontell Davis of Pamplico, SC; Bailey Kendall Dodd of Florence, SC; Amanda Lachelle Floyd of Lake City, SC; Rhamey Leanne Floyd of Turbeville, SC; Tyra Ashlee Gainey of Timmonsville, SC; Laney Denise Gibbons of Lake City, SC; Courtney Sierra Grey of Nichols, SC; Haley Adriana Hardway of Scranton, SC; Halton H Hardy of Athens, GA; Kyrston Lynn James of Nichols, SC; Olivia Grace Jeffcoat of Bennettsville, SC; Amber Nicole Knotts of Lamar, SC; Lyshantia Arianna Alliyah Lee of Manning, SC; Damiya Makiya McLaurin of Bennettsville, SC; Jade A. McRae of Marion, SC; James Christopher Miller of Lake City, SC; Hannah Brooke Miller of Florence, SC; Elizabeth Moen of Myrtle Beach, SC; Michele Leon Montuori of Dorchester, SC; A'bria Adriana Moore of Lugoff, SC; Elizabeth Flor Mote-Cortes of Darlington, SC; Zoe Elizabeth Ordonez of Florence, SC; Tania Dykia Peterson of Sumter, SC; Alyssa Jane-Lee Porter of Florence, SC; Megan Brooke Power of Sumter, SC; Jamiah Simone Robinson of Lancaster, SC; Samantha Ann Rowland of Florence, SC; Jessica Danielle Shaw of Darlington, SC; Camber Cheyenne Simms of Florence, SC; Gericka Rashon Sinkler of Darlington, SC; Mallorie Hayven Springs of Lake City, SC; Jeremy Dakota Staley of Aiken, SC; Emma Carolyne Steen of Hartsville, SC; Milton Arthur Stubbs of Bennettsville, SC; Anna Claire Tarlton of Hartsville, SC; Madeline Grace Taylor of Florence, SC; Merissa C Taylor of Florence, SC; Angela Brooke Turner of Florence, SC; Sydney Covington Wells of Summerton, SC; Mia Judith Whistler of Bennettsville, SC; Brianna Lea Woodbury of Georgetown, SC; L'Shaun Jamaria Woods of Bishopville, SC

School of Health Sciences

Yaa Akomah Adarkwa of Raleigh, NC; Blakely Michelle Adams of Florence, SC; Kristin Lynn Adams of Marion, SC; Vincent Treyjuan Allen of Columbia, SC; Anna Cate Beard of Scranton, SC; Tehya Emily Beitter of Myrtle Beach, SC; Jane Danielle Bethea of Latta, SC; Iyla Antoria Bethea of Dillon, SC; Zachary Lee Brock of Scranton, SC; Macy Alyssa Brogdon of Florence, SC; Brittany Ramesha Brunson of Georgetown, SC; Cole Jacobs Chestnut of Hartsville, SC; Tianna Charnae Cohen of Elgin, SC; Bianca Marie Cole of Conway, SC; Madison Alyssa Cooper of Florence, SC; Beyounce' Marshavia Cooper of Bishopville, SC; Brooklyn Elizabeth Cox of Lake City, SC; Roderick Lane Cross of Hemingway, SC; Melissa Caroline Crowley of Florence, SC; Gabrielle Nicole Cullipher of Latta, SC; Anna Ruane D'Eugenio of Mount Pleasant, SC; Lori E Dang of Florence, SC; Taylor R. Deleon of Summerville, SC; Amber Dalisha Downey of Marion, SC; Sherika Deanna Ellerson of Dillon, SC; Bailee M Elvington of Mullins, SC; Abigail Grace Ennis of Lake Wylie, SC; Joshua Gregory Euten of Florence, SC; Jessica Nayeli Figueroa- Perez of Conway, SC; Edith Marie Jasmine Flores of Myrtle Beach, SC; Shaniyah Fullard of Florence, SC; Hannah Marie- Ann Gathers of Sumter, SC; Mary Gray Elizabeth Glick of Florence, SC; Anna Louise Guerriero of Florence, SC; Shreshta Olivia Gurujwada of Florence, SC; Luke David Hall of Clio, SC; Stephanie Hebler of Florence, SC; Gracie Lynn Helms of Lamar, SC; Neptali Herrera Ochoa of Conway, SC; Kasey Devonia Hopkins of Winnsboro, SC; Caroline Grace Howard of Timmonsville, SC; Kristen Noel Huestess of Hartsville, SC; Tamara Jackson of Loris, SC; Clara Ann Kelley of Bishopville, SC; Imani Shacora King of Florence, SC; Moriea Cyntia King of Jefferson, SC; Amari Linae Kirkland of Columbia, SC; Katie Sue Kissiah of Hartsville, SC; Madison Ryan Lamb of Lake City, SC; Katelyn Marie Larrimore of Gresham, SC; Charleigh Elaine Leonard of Galivants Ferry, SC; Vivian Faith Lewis of Darlington, SC; Tazhan'e M. Lunn of Darlington, SC; Tiyana Selena Lyles of Florence, SC; Azizmat Mamadvaliev of Myrtle Beach, SC; Brianna Tierra Mason of Effingham, SC; Assata Johnae Matthews of Hollywood, SC; Emily McCutchen of Bishopville, SC; Mason A McKnight of Florence, SC; Madison Grace McLendon of Hartsville, SC; Terrance Dejuan Mills of Union, SC; Savannah Dean Mincey of Johnsonville, SC; Joanna Vivian Mitropoulos of Florence, SC; Hannah Micaela Montrose of Florence, SC; Morgan Ashley Morris of Kingstree, SC; Kady Frances Morris of Effingham, SC; Quinnyah Aviana Moses of Florence, SC; Lauryn Renea Moss of Sumter, SC; Khumya Shy'asia Nelson of Salters, SC; Khylemah Nikiea Nesbit of Lancaster, SC; Janasia Mariana Osborne of Florence, SC; Nana Ama Owusu Bonsu of Myrtle Beach, SC; Robert Chapman Parker of Hartsville, SC; Jacob Patrick Parker of Cheraw, SC; Haley Christina Poston of Coward, SC; Shenelle Kerry-Ann Powell of Florence, SC; Ayannia Jadyn Riley of Marion, SC; Tierra Saleeha Ritter of Elgin, SC; Anna Katherine Rogers of Darlington, SC; Breanna Paige Roof of Lancaster, SC; Briana Nyasia Rowell of Marion, SC; Skylar Donelle Sanders of Galivants Ferry, SC; Joshua Sauer of Johnsonville, SC; Connor Lois Scott of Cheraw, SC; Emily Grace Simmons of Sumter, SC; Typril Atyrious Malachia Simon of Florence, SC; Da'sean Tyrese Sims of Darlington, SC; V'auna N Sinkler of Columbia, SC; Madison Taylor Smith of Florence, SC; Emily Elizabeth Smith of Andrews, SC; Imari Keona Sowell of Pageland, SC; Madison Elizabeth Stewart of Florence, SC; Jayla Michelle Tarlton of Florence, SC; Rae Q. Teja of Effingham, SC; Tierra L. Watson of Columbia, SC; Meredith Annlarue Watts of Kingstree, SC; Alexis Jade Welborn of Summerville, SC; Christina Haley Wenteler of Darlington, SC; Ebony Davon West of Florence, SC; Makayla Faith Willets of Mastic, NY; Briana Romiauld Williams of Latta, SC; Jayla Tiana Williams of Columbia, SC; Isabella Bernadette Wise of Myrtle Beach, SC; Taylor M Wise of Loris, SC; Zaria Moneya Woods of Lancaster, SC; Ivy Adele Yardley of Fountain Inn, SC

Dean’s List – Part-Time Students

College of Liberal Arts

Justin Cole Baxley of Marion, SC; Cameron Brown of Blackstock, SC; Allisia Ceasar of Sumter, SC; Akheem D. Commander of Hartsville, SC; Laura Elizabeth Culler of Columbia, SC; Sydney Nicole Edmund of Florence, SC; Vodeja Lucrissa Evans of Dillon, SC; Caroline Alexis Floyd of Florence, SC; Kayla Faith Hamilton of Florence, SC; Jesse Barrett Jordan of Florence, SC; James Gregory Mingo of Darlington, SC; William Jason O'Neal of Hartsville, SC; Michelle Lynn Pegues of Cheraw, SC; Jada Tianassia Robertson of Marion, SC; Madison Salyer of Effingham, SC; Micah Joseph Scott of Cheraw, SC; Christian A. Singletary of Florence, SC; Madison Nicole Smith of Florence, SC; Tauzhanee Deavion Spann of Bishopville, SC; Vatessa Shanice Witherspoon of Manning, SC

School of Business

Stephanie B. Derrick of Florence, SC; Darvin Ja'Von Green of Johnsonville, SC; Tyla Justice Quick of Wallace, SC; Luke Terry

School of Education

Emma Caroline Bunch of Florence, SC; Kenneth Christopher Chapman of Florence, SC; Safoya Latrice Izzard of Kingstree, SC; Kristin Noel Jones of Columbia, SC; Chasity L. Skidmore of Darlington, SC

-- Francis Marion University

School of Health Sciences

Joshua Barnett of Sumter, SC; Brianna Chardae Bowers of Little Mountain, SC; Madison Ann Dale of Myrtle Beach, SC; James Seth Davis of Florence, SC; Allison L. Hubbard of Darlington, SC; Shelley Peyton Hutchinson of Georgetown, SC; Margaux Duane Felicitas Ignacio of Florence, SC; Caleh Tion Kershaw of Rembert, SC; Cameron O'Bryan Lee of Johnsonville, SC; Madison Ann Lynch of Florence, SC; Savanna Grace McDonald of Florence, SC; Colette Loraine Poston of Florence, SC; Kayla A Robinson of Blythewood, SC; Stanford Wyatt Tedder of Pamplico, SC