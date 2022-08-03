FMU schedules naming ceremony

FLORENCE— Francis Marion University will hold a ceremony at noon Thursday to name the Freshwater Ecology Center after Professor Emeritus John G. Rae III.

The university’s Freshwater Ecology Center is located at 3742 N. Williston Road in Florence. It is part of the university’s 146-acre Freshwater Ecology Complex, which opened this January. It sits on the shores of a 20-acre spring fed lake.

The Center focuses its research and education efforts on freshwater ecosystems.

The Francis Marion University Board of Trustees approved naming the Freshwater Ecology Center after Rae in its June meeting.

Rae taught aquatic biology at Francis Marion University for more than two decades. He was a biology professor, who taught ecology, aquatics and invertebrate zoology to FMU students for more than 25 years.

Rae and his wife, Susan live in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rae earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Ohio University, his master’s degree in marine sciences from University of the Pacific, and his doctorate in zoology from the State University of New York – Stony Brook.

A donation of 146 acres by the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation helped FMU develop the Freshwater Ecology.

In November 2021, the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium accepted Francis Marion University as its ninth-member institution.

The Freshwater Ecology Complex will help FMU produce the Pee Dee region’s next generation of natural resource professionals, who will conduct research and study fishery science, water quality, flooding, biodiversity, invasive species and other areas.

The university fits in well with the Consortium’s vital coastal research, education and outreach, Consortium Board President Robert H. Jones said in a press statement.

The consortium’s member institutions are Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, College of Charleston, Francis Marion University, Medical University of South Carolina, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State University, The Citadel and University of South Carolina.

The FMU Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Freshwater Ecology Complex.

The Trustees will learn about the fiscal year 2021-22 operating fund year-in review and receive reports from the executive affairs, academic affairs and accreditation, development and alumni, financial affairs and facilities and student affairs and athletics committees.

University President Fred Carter also will present his report to the board.