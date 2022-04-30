FMU schedules spring commencement ceremonies

FLORENCE — Francis Marion University will hold two in-person commencement ceremonies for its spring 2022 graduating class.

Three hundred and forty-four graduates – an exceptionally large number – are expected to receive diplomas during the ceremonies on May 6 and 7 at the Smith University Center Gym on FMU’s main campus. Each graduate will be limited to eight guests, and a ticket is required for entry.

A live stream of both ceremonies will be available on FMU’s YouTube channel and at www.fmarion.edu.

Guests who are on campus but unable to enter the gym can watch the livestream from Chapman Auditorium. Light refreshments will be provided on the lawn of the UC following each ceremony, courtesy of the FMU Alumni Association.

As with recent commencements, the ceremonies will be condensed. FMU President Fred Carter will deliver opening remarks and no honorary degrees will be awarded; however, graduates will process into the gym to begin the ceremony, led by an expanded platform party of university officials.

These processes mark a gradual return to the more traditional ceremonial proceedings experienced in the pre-pandemic period. Throughout the COVID period, FMU experienced one of the lowest infection rates among state universities, thus prompting a loosening of restrictions for this event.

The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

7:30 p.m. May 6: School of Business and School of Health Sciences

10 a.m. May 7: College of Liberal Arts and School of Education