FMU staff members recognized for outstanding service

Francis Marion University recognized the outstanding service of four employees during its annual Staff Service Awards luncheon Thursday.

Brigid E. Kennedy received the Marvin Lynch Humanitarian Award, and Dr. Cheri L. Richardson was presented with the John J. Kispert Leadership Award. Erick Polite and Laura Rhoads were named winners of the University’s two Outstanding Staff Service Awards.

The recipients were selected by a committee of past award winners, who received nominations from members of faculty and staff.

Richardson, winner of the Kispert Leadership Award, is FMU’s director of institutional planning. She has worked at FMU for 17 years, and colleagues praised Richardson for her unique problem solving abilities, as well as her kind and compassionate manner while helping others overcome difficult challenges.

Kennedy, the recipient of the Lynch Humanitarian Award, serves as a human resources manager at Francis Marion. She has worked at FMU for five years and was commended for her ability to empathize with others while offering a helping hand to faculty and staff, students and campus visitors.

Polite works for the University’s facilities management and has been with FMU for seven years. Rhoads is FMU’s director of accounting services, and has worked at the University for a total of 12 years. Both Polite and Rhoads were lauded for their positive attitudes, and for exercising a deep commitment to their work and their colleagues.

Other FMU employees were recognized during the luncheon for their years of state service. Jennifer D. Hester, Kent E. Cady and Verneeda S. Jones received recognition for 10 years of service.

Employees celebrating 20 years were: Larry B. Falck, Mark D. Bluman, Sherry A. Owens, Christopher S. Moore, and Cathy J. Swartz.

Derrick E. Young was recognized for his 30 years of service at the luncheon.

Twelve retirees from the past year were also honored on Thursday: Donna B. Barnes, J. Pat Boswell, Gladys S. Carter, Kimberly G. Davis, Alvin L. Jackson, Gloria D. Keith, Fred D. Kunz, H. Teresa McDuffie, C. Tucker Mitchell, August E. Noll, Carlton Sellers, Sharon S. Walters.