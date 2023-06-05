FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University started a new course in the late spring semester that focuses on Spanish dictators and heroes, with more than half the class time being spent in Spain itself.

This course was led by Kristin Kiely and Shawn Smolen-Morton, with a focus on "The Poem of El Cid," and the dictator Francisco Franco. With eight students and two

professors, the class was a total of 14 days, most of those days being spent in Spain.

“The class was first thought up last June when a few professors traveled to Burgos in

order to establish a partnership with the University of Burgos. While we were visiting, we

thought of how awesome it would be to have a travel study there,” said Shawn Smolen-Morton, professor of English at Francis Marion.

Smolen-Morton loved the goals of this study-abroad program that was all about learning through immersion and experiences, with a goal of having a few students study at the University of Burgos in the fall and spring semesters.

“We wanted to get students interested in Burgos. it’s a beautiful and very safe city," Smolen-Morton said.

Burgos still has a lot of Spanish traditions such as practicing siesta where a lot of places close in the afternoon and reopen in the evenings for dinner. It's good for these students to see this slower-paced way of life,” said Kristin Kiely, professor of Spanish at FMU.

Burgos was visited first with the students, who got to learn about and experience the Arch and Cathedral of Santa Maria. After a few days learning there, they went down to

Madrid, which is only a few hours from Burgos.

“I really went into this course with an open mind because European culture is so different than my own and I think that helped immensely, said Jordan Greene. "I first got interested in the course because of the time frame that we focused on with Franco, my favorite period of history to learn about falls around the time of his dictatorship and the Spanish Civil War. Also, I have always loved traveling.”

Greene is a history and political science major with a Spanish minor who is a rising senior.

The second half of the trip included going to Madrid and the Alcazar in Toledo, major points in Franco’s timeline as dictator along with Burgos. Students visited the National Library

of Spain and a handful of museums, including the Military Museum of Burgos which held some relics from Franco’s regime.

“The culture is completely different," said Maggie McElveen, a psychology major and Spanish minor who is a rising senior as well.

"I would have to say to any student looking to join

this course in the future to come into it with an open mind and I wish we could have stayed in Burgos longer. This trip was life-changing in so many ways.”

The group of eight students spent four days in class while still in the states and ten days abroad. Students had to pay for tuition for the class, their plane tickets, and any food or gifts they bought while abroad. The university is hoping to extend the time length of this educational experience in the near future for everyone involved.