FMU to launch building projects in 2023

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University plans building renovation and new construction as well as curriculum upgrades in 2023.

“In the fall, we will solicit proposals for the construction of our Environmental Sciences and Forestry Building. If we bid that out in the fall of 2023, They would start construction on that in spring of 2024. That would take about 18 months, and should be finished sometime in 2025,” University President Fred Carter said.

Last year, the state legislature appropriated $18 million in capital funding for the research and classroom building which will be located near Francis Marion Highway across from the main campus. The university is going to put a lake in front of this as well.

The forestry program degree curriculum received final approval from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education last year. Classes are expected to be available this fall.

Construction of the university’s new School of Education/School of Business Building will begin this month, Carter said. It will be located on campus across the pond from the Lee Nursing Building, he said. Construction is expected to take 18 months. The plan is for students to start using the building in summer 2024.

The building will provide much-needed new classroom and office space for those programs.

The Smith Student Center, also known as the University Center, also will be renovated

The commons area, the basketball gymnasium, the locker and equipment rooms, along with other areas will be renovated and updated beginning in March.

In November, the Francis Marion University Board of Trustees approved an additional $1 million to refurbish the Smith center. The $1 million will be combined with $4 million in athletic revenue bonds for the renovation project.

The university will begin to bidding process for the construction of the Dr. C. Edward Floyd Medical Consortium Building in downtown Florence in 2023, he said.

The Floyd Medical Consortium Building will house a new multiple-entity education consortium to further medical education in the Pee Dee. FMU, the Medical University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina are the three participants in the collaboration. The consortium will advance and support many initiatives related to medical and health science education in the Pee Dee.

“There will be a substantial amount of work in buildings across campus, Leatherman and McNair science buildings will have new flooring, carpeting, and restrooms. We have also done a fair amount of work in the Library already, but there will be more next year as well,” said Carter.

By the end of 2023, more campus parking lots and roads will be repaved.

The university will be finalizing plans to replace the campus entrances along Francis Marion Highway in 2023 as well, Carter said.

“All of the buildings, construction and maintenance efforts, we have the money for. The cost of those along with renovation will not affect student tuition at all. The money has been acquired from some public sources and some from private sources. So the money for those has been set aside,” said Carter.

University finances are on solid ground.

The university hopes to hold tuition and fees flat for a few more years.

Francis Marion University officials plan to ask the 2023 state legislation for $9 million to renovate Founder’s Hall.

Within the next three years, much of the campus will be renovated and have new buildings, Carter said

Francis Marion University also will be implementing an accelerated masters program in Montessori education, and will seek state approval to offer a doctoral program in psychology. It will be the university’s third doctorate, along with nursing practices and physical therapy.

A program for autism studies also will be initiated this year..

“We want to make sure that we are preparing teachers to anticipate and know how to handle and treat children with autism, and I think we have a strong commitment to that,” Carter said

The university has started an exchange program with Burgos, Spain. There is a new business exchange program with Rennes, France and an exchange program with Barbados, a country in the Carbbean is in the discussion phase.

Provost Peter King will retire soon.

University taff will present three provost candidates to Carter this month. in January. On July 1, FMU will have a new provost, Carter said.

The university also will fill coaching openings in the athletic department.