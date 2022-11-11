FMU Trustees approve building funding, development plan, master's degrees

FLORENCE, S.C. – Development was the name of the day at Thursday’s Francis Marion University Board of Trustee’s meet at The Cottage on the FMU campus.

Trustees approved an additional $1 million for renovation of the Smith University Center, a five-year campus development plan and added two master’s degree options to the university’s Montessori education program.

The Smith University Center was built in 1973. FMU’s men’s and women’s athletic basketball teams and women’s volleyball team use the facility for practice and home games. It also contains an athletic training facility.

The facility also is used for the university’s commencement exercises and other activities.

The trustees previously had approved $4 million for the Smith University Center renovations, which were funded through athletic revenue bonds.

Those improvements included:

Renovations to the men’s and women’s locker rooms and showers

Expansion and upgrade of the athletic training facilities to meet National Athletic Trainers’ Association requirements

Renovation and expansion of coaches and staff offices. Staff members are using closets as office space.

Updating finishes and lighting

Upgrading seating in the basketball gymnasium to meet the codes required for aisle width and railing for patrons.

The entry into the building on the parking lot side needs wider stairs and an accessible ramp.

Trustees unanimously approved Resolution 14-22, which allocates an additional $1 million to the renovation project. The money will be allocated from the university’s Capital Maintenance Reserve Fund.

Renovation project costs often grow because a deeper look at the project reveals more work that needs to be done, Francis Marion University President Fred Carter said.

“That’s exactly what happened in the process. We got it there with the architects and we found we wanted to do more work know that this may be the last opportunity in the next decade or so to go in there and do some serious work,” Carter said.

Trustees also approved a five-year campus development plan that builds on the previous five-year plan that was approved in 2017.

Trustees reviewed the new plan at their August board retreat.

The plan includes already funded projects that are under development and unfunded projects that are in the pipeline.

Projects include the School of Business/School of Education Builidng, the Dr. C. Edward Floyd Medical Education Consortium Building, Engineering Laboratory, Forestry and Environmental Sciences Building, Rogers Library Refurbishment, McNair Science Building Refurbishment, Leatherman Science Facility Refurbishment, Founders Hall Renovation and deferred maintenance projects.

Francis Marion University students will begin to pursue Montessori education graduate degrees in fall 2023.

Trustees approved two master’s degrees in Montessori education at Thursday’s meeting. The university will offer a master’s degree in Montessori Early Childhood Education and a master’s degree in Montessori Elementary Education.

FMU will be the second institution in South Carolina to offer Montessori programs.

Montessori education centers on a hands-on, self-directed style of student learning which emphasizes collaborative play. Montessori-trained teachers guide students in their lessons, but give them the freedom to make creative choices that suit their learning styles the best.

“Anytime, we can give our educators out there more choices in regards to advance graduate education, it’s a good thing,” Carter said. “These Montessori degrees will be well received across the Pee Dee region.”