FMU Trustees approves $165.5 million budget

Francis Marion University’s Board of Trustee’s approved a $165.5 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that includes raises and bonuses for full-time employees and major expansions of the environmental and health sciences at the university.

Trustees met Thursday afternoon in the Hendrick Room of the Ervin Dining Room on the university’s main campus.

The budget includes a 3% pay increase and a $1,500 bonus for all full-time university employees. The university also will begin a series of parity and compression raises this fall.

The university is in a sound financial position, FMU President Fred Carter said. There is $6.2 million in unallocated operating contingency and $17.1 million in capital maintenance reserve funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The university has $7.4 million in its development foundation and the education foundation has $47 million in assets, Carter said.

“The university has never been in better shape financially than it is right now,” he said. “We are going to need it. Certainly, over the next three to four years, we will bring forward baccalaureate programs in the environmental sciences and environmental studies. We will bring forward a baccalaureate program in forestry and education will add programs in Montessori studies and they will add a program in autism.”

University officials also will present doctorate programs to the Trustees in psychology. Trustees already have approved a doctorate program in occupational therapy.

The financial surpluses, Carter said, will be needed to hire faculty and staff to implement the programs.

Earlier this month, the South Carolina legislature assigned $18 million in capital funding to build a new forestry research and classroom building, which will be located across from the university’s campus on Francis Marion Highway.

Construction on that building is expected to start in 2023.

“We now have three buildings in the pipeline,” he said. “We have our business education building that will begin construction on this fall. We will, next summer, begin instruction on the Floyd Medical Consortium building downtown. About this time next summer – maybe fall of 2023 – if not the summer, we will begin construction on the new forestry building.”

The three buildings are fully funded, Carter said. None of the buildings will require tuition or fee increases for students.

“Hopefully, all of those buildings will be up and in place by 2025,” he said. “It will give a new look to campus and allow us to move forward with our academic programs.”

The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education recently approved the university’s forestry program’s degree curriculum. Classes will be available in fall 2023.

The Commission also approved the university’s Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree through its School of Health Sciences. The doctorate program will start in 2024. It will be FMU’s second doctorated in health sciences. The university’s doctorate in nursing practice began in 2018.

In 2003 or 2004, the university decided to expand its arts, business and education programs, Carter said. It also started to expand into the health and medical science field.

The university added engineering about eight to 10 years ago, he said. FMU’s mechanical engineering program will go through its accreditation review this fall. Once that accreditation review is satisfied, the university will begin planning for a third engineering program – either civil engineering or electrical engineering, Carter said.

“Over the next few years, we will look at environmental sciences and forestry as we continue to expand and grow our curriculum in ways that will enhance the opportunities for our students and address the need for jobs that exist across the state of South Carolina,” Carter said.