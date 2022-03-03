FMU trustees create forestry degree

• Froze tuition and required fees for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Francis Marion University didn’t increase tuition and fees in the previous four fiscal years. Carter said holding tuition and fees steady eases the financial burden on students and their parents, especially during the trying times of the pandemic. In-state undergraduate student tuition will remain approximately $5,200 a semester. Carter said the university is determined to make education affordable and accessible to South Carolina residents.

• Named the university’s medical school on Cheves Street in downtown Florence after Dr. C. Edward Floyd. Floyd is a vascular surgeon and founder of Floyd Medical Group. He has been a leader in advancing medical care and treatment across South Carolina for more than 50 years. He also has been an advocate for Florence, the university and the Pee Dee region through his civic and philanthropic efforts. Floyd is chairman of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, which gives millions of dollars to community and charitable endeavors. In 2021, the foundation donated $12.5 million to the university to advance development of its medical education program and facilities in the region. Floyd’s commitment and support of FMU and the community made it easy to name the medical school the Dr. C. Edward Floyd Medical Education Consortium, Carter said.