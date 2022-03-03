FMU trustees create forestry degree

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University continues to grow and add programs and buildings.
The Board of Trustees created two new degree programs at its Thursday meeting at FMU’s University Plaza in downtown Florence.
Trustees approved resolutions creating new bachelor’s degree programs in forestry and mass communications.
The forestry degree will be available to students in fall 2023, and serves one of the largest agricultural industries in the state. Forestry provides nearly 100,000 jobs in South Carolina and adds $21 billion annually to its economy.
The Darla Moore Foundation has shown interest in FMU’s forestry program, university President Dr. Fred Carter said.
“Darla Moore has told me that she plans to be a proponent for that program as we go forward,” Carter said. “There are a number of ways for people to be a proponent of that program, but for Mrs. Moore that usually means she will put philanthropy behind her words.”
South Carolina’s House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has earmarked $18 million for construction of a forestry building on the FMU campus, Carter said. The committee’s decision still must be passed by the full House and Senate and signed by the governor.
Trustees also approved the curriculum for a bachelor’s of science degree in mass communication.
FMU has a well-established bachelor’s of arts degree in mass communication. The bachelor’s of arts degree often stopped juniors and seniors from transferring to mass communications. Moving the degree to bachelor’s of science requirement will make it easier for upper-level students to transfer into the mass communications program.
An engineering lab also will be constructed on campus, the board decided.
The 5,000-square-foot lab will be built on FMU’s main campus. The school’s engineering department is growing rapidly, Carter said.
The lab will be a prefabricated building and fit into the architecture of the main campus. Construction costs will not exceed $1 million and will be paid from existing university funds.
In his president’s report, Carter said the university relaxed its COVID-19 protocols on March 1. Face masks must still be worn in classrooms, instructional support areas, medical facilities, treatment clinics, the testing and counseling center and university and PDRTA transportation. Masks are no longer required in hallways, dining, recreational, entertainment and social and study areas, Carter said. No COVID-19 cases have been reported on campus in the past five days, Carter said. Feb. 2 was the last date double-digit cases were reported on campus.
FMU will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. Carter said he hoped the university could continue to ease face mask requirements in the coming months.
In other business, the Francis Marion University Board of Trustees:
• Froze tuition and required fees for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Francis Marion University didn’t increase tuition and fees in the previous four fiscal years. Carter said holding tuition and fees steady eases the financial burden on students and their parents, especially during the trying times of the pandemic. In-state undergraduate student tuition will remain approximately $5,200 a semester. Carter said the university is determined to make education affordable and accessible to South Carolina residents.
• Named the university’s medical school on Cheves Street in downtown Florence after Dr. C. Edward Floyd. Floyd is a vascular surgeon and founder of Floyd Medical Group. He has been a leader in advancing medical care and treatment across South Carolina for more than 50 years. He also has been an advocate for Florence, the university and the Pee Dee region through his civic and philanthropic efforts. Floyd is chairman of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, which gives millions of dollars to community and charitable endeavors. In 2021, the foundation donated $12.5 million to the university to advance development of its medical education program and facilities in the region. Floyd’s commitment and support of FMU and the community made it easy to name the medical school the Dr. C. Edward Floyd Medical Education Consortium, Carter said.
• Named the Gallery at University Plaza in honor of longtime FMU associate professor Steven F. Gately, who died unexpectedly in November. Gately joined the Francis Marion University faculty in 1973 and was an associated professor of visual arts and coordinator of the university’s visual arts programs.