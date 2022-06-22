 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FMU trustees to meet Thursday

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University’s Board of Trustees will consider the university’s 2022-23 budget at its 3:30 p.m. Thursday meeting in the Hendrick Room of the Ervin Dining Hall on campus.

Trustees will also consider naming of two campus buildings. The Freshwater Ecology Center will be named after Dr. John G. Rae III and a computer lab will be named after Teresa McDuffie if trustees approve the resolutions.

Trustees also will consider a resolution to affirm free speech and academic freedom and hear reports from university President Fred Carter.

